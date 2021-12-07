2021 THB Sports Girls Golf All-Area
Chloe Cuneo, senior, Alexandria
Kaitie Denney, junior, Daleville
Addy Gick, sophomore, Daleville
Bella Dean, junior, Frankton
Macy Beeson, junior, Lapel
Chloe Renihan, senior, Lapel
Kaylee McKenney, senior, Pendleton Heights
Grace Wiggins, senior, Pendleton Heights
Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Cali Crum, Katelyn Harpe, Jordyn Rardin; Daleville—Ava Capes, Olivia Reed, Julia Wild; Elwood—Taylor Ash, Ellie Laub, Alyvia Savage; Frankton—Hannah Cain, Launa Hamaker; Lapel—Rosemary Likins, Grace Martin, Kerith Renihan; Madison-Grant—Rylie Martin; Pendleton Heights—Skylar Baldwin, Audrey Jenkins, Ashley McKenney; Shenandoah—Carly Chandler, Maddie Shelton, Brandy Smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.