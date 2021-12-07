2021 THB Sports Girls Golf All-Area

Chloe Cuneo, senior, Alexandria

Kaitie Denney, junior, Daleville

Addy Gick, sophomore, Daleville

Bella Dean, junior, Frankton

Macy Beeson, junior, Lapel

Chloe Renihan, senior, Lapel

Kaylee McKenney, senior, Pendleton Heights

Grace Wiggins, senior, Pendleton Heights

Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Cali Crum, Katelyn Harpe, Jordyn Rardin; Daleville—Ava Capes, Olivia Reed, Julia Wild; Elwood—Taylor Ash, Ellie Laub, Alyvia Savage; Frankton—Hannah Cain, Launa Hamaker; Lapel—Rosemary Likins, Grace Martin, Kerith Renihan; Madison-Grant—Rylie Martin; Pendleton Heights—Skylar Baldwin, Audrey Jenkins, Ashley McKenney; Shenandoah—Carly Chandler, Maddie Shelton, Brandy Smith

