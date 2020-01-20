One of the most rapidly growing high school sports in the United States right now is girls wrestling. Although this sport is sweeping the nation, it is also developing right here in Indiana and Madison County.
According to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, girls wrestling started in 1990 with only 112 participants at the high school level. Ever since then, the sport has picked up steam and has grown to almost 15,000 participants in the 2016-17 school year. As of 2018, only six state sport associations have sanctioned girls wrestling at the high school level.
Although the IHSAA does not officially recognize this sport, the Indiana High School Girls’ Wrestling group is the governing body. It gives a platform and an opportunity for all high school girls in Indiana who want to compete. This also helps grow the sport and reach a larger audience with constant news releases and feel-good stories.
With the sport growing in the Unites States, Madison County is seeing similar results as various area schools have wrestling for girls. Pendleton Heights sent two wrestlers to the IHSGW state tournament on Friday.
Junior Sarah Dix and sophomore Jarah Quiroga both traveled to Kokomo to represent Pendleton Heights. At 170 pounds, Quiroga finished seventh and Dix finished fifth at 126 pounds.
The Pendleton Heights competitors were joined by other area wrestlers from Elwood, Alexandria and Anderson.
Elwood senior Korigan Wilkey represented the Panthers at 106 pounds, Anderson senior Desiree King competed in the 195-pound division and Alexandria sophomore Haylee Hines threw down at 182 pounds. All three of them placed third in their respective weight classes.
With the national rise of participation in girls wrestling, Madison County schools are also seeing an uptick. Quiroga said she can personally see a jump in female wrestlers, and now more young women like her can experience what state tournaments have to offer.
“I see a lot more people coming in (to girls’ wrestling),” Quiroga said. “It was honestly an amazing opportunity just to experience what state was like.”
From her own personal experiences, Dix agrees this is a sport that is evolving as well as giving girls the chance to do what they love.
“It is a great opportunity, and it is growing every year,” Dix said. “I can’t wait to see how it is in the next couple of years.”
And the numbers agree. The National Federation of State High School Associations reports over 21,000 girls participated in high school wrestling during the last school year. This alone is a huge jump from 2017.
Although rising numbers seem to be good for the advancement of the sport, getting girls to the mat is the biggest issue Quiroga sees. As a representative of Pendleton Heights, she sees it as her duty to empower other young women in the world of sports.
“I want to encourage other girls to get out there and do what they want to do,” Quiroga said. “I think a lot of girls think that people will make fun of them, and I think that it is important for us to represent each other.”
While the IHSAA has not recognized girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport, Madison county girls are still given the opportunity to hit the mats and do what they love on a big stage.
