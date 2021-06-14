ANDERSON — In a night that featured the fastest mile of the season to date at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, the glamour boy division was not to be outdone in Indiana Sire Stakes action Sunday.
Three divisions of the second leg of Indiana Sire Stakes were contested for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings. The Indiana Sire Stakes programs features eight legs over the course of the season, with points being earned each leg in hopes of being one of 10 to make the $250,000 Indiana Sire Stakes Super Final on Hoosier Champions Night on Oct. 15.
Goldie’s Legacy and Sam Widger kicked things off in Indiana Sire Stakes action, finding themselves working hard to get to the front end in the early going as they wrestled the lead away from Joey Putnam and post-time favorite This Kit Rocks. After being stretched out on the first turn, Widger and Goldie's Legacy cleared by the opening quarter in 26 seconds. Widger got his way up the backstretch with This Kit Rocks continuing to stay in the pocket through the half-mile marker in 54.3. Things heated up heading into the far turn as Chris Page moved Rogers Image from mid pack and challenged Goldie’s Legacy, pulling within a quarter-length of the lead as the duo paced three-quarters of a mile in 1:23.1.
As the field made its way into the stretch, Goldie’s Legacy and Widger rebuffed the challenge made by Rogers Image and braced for This Kit Rock’s impending challenge up the passing lane. However, Goldie’s Legacy proved to be too much in the stretch, using a 26.1 final quarter to open up by two lengths on This Kit Rocks and Rogers Image at the wire, stopping the clock in a lifetime best 1:49.2.
“We had to work hard to get the lead, but I was confident in the little horse tonight,” said driver Sam Widger. “Early in the season, he made a few bobbles, and I wanted to take care of him. But as the season has gone on, he’s matured to where I could race him like I did tonight. At times, he can be the type who will only give you as much as you ask of him, but we knew all along he had the speed. He’s been good on the front end here in Sire Stakes, but he’s a versatile colt who can do it out of a hole, too, if he has to.”
The gelded son of Always A Virgin out of Indiana Sire Stakes winning mare, Ag-N-Au Bluegrass claimed his third victory in 11 seasonal starts, staying perfect through two legs of Indiana Sire Stakes action in 2021. Owned by Pollack Racing and trainer Jeff Cullipher, Goldie’s Legacy pushed his career earnings to $65,474.
The $35,500 second division of Sire Stakes action saw Brookview Bullet repeat in the second leg of Indiana Sire Stakes as well. Leaving from Post 6, Chris Page wasted no time getting Brookview Bullet to the front end, meanwhile Saddle Up and John De Long stretched the post-time favorite through the opening panel in 26.2. After clearing to the lead, the Ron Burke trainee faced no pressure up the backstretch, tapping the brakes to the tune of a 29.3 second quarter and passed the half in 55.3.
Following the soft second quarter, Jay Cross launched a bid with Big Gulp at 9-1 on the far turn, getting to the wheel of Brookview Bullet with Saddle Up continuing to stalk in the pocket third through three-quarters in 1:24.3. Brookview Bullet hit the gas at the top of the stretch after a 58.1 middle half, sprinting off the challenge of Big Gulp. Saddle Up made his move up the passing lane, continually inching closer only to being fended off a head by Brookview Bullet in 1:50.3. Big Gulp held for third.
“I’d gotten to watch a few replays on him (Brookview Bullet) heading into tonight,” said Page. “I knew he was a really nice colt and he would be good on the front end. We got away with an easy middle half, and that won us the race. He was strong up front and paced hard all the way through the wire.”
A winner of six of 12 lifetime starts, the son of Always A Virgin by Cambest mare Babylon Seelster matched his lifetime best effort of 1:50.3 taken in the first leg of Indiana Sire Stakes this season. With the victory, Brookview Bullet has now earned $129,838 lifetime for owners Burke Racing, Eleven Star Stables, Frank Baldachino and Weaver Bruscemi.
The final division of Indiana Sire Stakes on the card saw a thrilling finish as a hard-charging Rockin On Venus just got up in time to score over second betting choice Virgo. Off the wings of the starting truck, Betterrock and Widger darted out for early command, covering up Mike Oosting and bettor’s choice Rockin On Venus through a blazing opening quarter of 25.4. Not hesitating off of the hot pace, Brandon Bates moved Whiskey Wizzard from third, using a backstretch brush to clear before the half in 54.0. Moving into the far turn, it was Trace Tetrick and Virgo’s turn to take a shot at the lead, moving quickly from fourth to match strides with Whiskey Wizzard at the three-quarter pole in 1:22.2.
At the top of the stretch, Rockin On Venus and Oosting found themselves boxed in, third on the rail in fifth position as Virgo and Whiskey Wizzard dueled in the lane. In what appeared as a two-horse race soon became a three as Rockin On Venus found racing room, surging late in the stretch using a 26.2 final quarter to get up by a nose on the wire. Virgo finished a close second, Whiskey Wizzard held for third in the three-across finish.
“The last few weeks we’ve been teaching him to race for home,” Oosting said. “He’s a lightly raced colt, and we’ve tried to teach him quite a bit. If we take care of him and he keeps progressing the way he is, I think we’re going to have a very nice colt this season.”
After making just two starts at age 2, Rockin On Venus has managed four victories in seven starts at age 3, earning $45,350 on the season. The strapping homebred colt by Rockin Image out of Run The Table mare Venus Killean is owned by Emerald Highlands Farm and trained by Kelly O’Donnell.
Indiana Sire Stakes action continues at Hoosier Park on Friday with the three remaining divisions of 3-year-olds set to go with a post time of 6:30 p.m.
