BLOOMINGTON --- Indiana athletic director Fred Glass spent more than a decade working to rebuild the culture and infrastructure of the Hoosier athletic department.
On Monday, the 60-year-old Glass announced he will retire at the end of the academic year in May, citing a chance to spend more time with family as the main reason.
“It’s time,” Glass said. “It’s an all-in, all-consuming role, and I’ve loved it, but I’m ready to step back and do something that keeps me closer to home with more time with my granddaughters and the rest of my family.”
Indiana president Michael McRobbie said a search committee chaired by IU Vice President for Government Relations and Economic Engagement Bill Stephan will begin the search for Glass’s successor.
McRobbie said that Glass’s achievements will be hard to duplicate.
“He has done an outstanding job in all areas of his portfolio and IU is seeing levels of accomplishment academically and athletically by its student athletes that rank with the best it has ever achieved,” McRobbie said. “His legacy will be one of strong and competitive athletics programs and teams that play by the rules, a pervasive commitment to compliance and integrity, a commitment to excellent academic performance, record fund-raising and magnificent new or renovated facilities.”
When Glass took over in 2009, men’s basketball was in the midst of three years of sanctions from NCAA violations during former coach Kelvin Sampson’s tenure, while IU’s football and basketball facilities were far behind its Big Ten counterparts.
There have been no NCAA violations in men’s basketball under Glass’s watch, and IU reached three Sweet 16s during Glass’s tenure under former coach Tom Crean. In football, Glass hired Kevin Wilson, who led IU to two bowl appearances before resigning in 2016, and Tom Allen, who this past season guided the Hoosiers to an 8-4 record and Gator Bowl berth for IU’s best football season since 1993.
In all, IU teams have won 23 Big Ten titles and one national title (men’s soccer, 2012) during Glass’s 11-year tenure. Glass was hired at IU on Oct. 28, 2008, shortly following the resignation of former athletic director Rick Greenspan.
Academically, IU Athletics has set or tied records for its Graduation Success Rate seven consecutive years during Glass’s tenure, with its most recent record of 91 percent representing a dramatic improvement over the 77 percent GSR score in 2011.
“I feel like we’ve rebuilt IU Athletics both culturally and physically,” Glass said. “We have followed the rules. We are graduating our students at a record rate. Competitively, most of our programs are doing historically well, and the futures are bright for all of our sports.”
Also under Glass, IU spent more than $250 million on facility improvements, including the renovation of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Memorial Stadium South End Zone Excellence Academy, and Wilkinson Hall. All projects were done without the use of tuition contributions, student fees or taxpayer money.
“We have had unprecedented success with fundraising and facility development,” Glass said.
Born in Indianapolis, Glass received both his undergraduate (1981) and law degree (1984) from IU. From 1989-93, Glass worked as chief of staff for Governor Evan Bayh, then became a business and corporate attorney for Baker and Daniels in 1993.
Based on his legal background, Glass drafted a Bill of Rights for IU student-athletes in 2014, a 10-point document that sets forth the IU athletic department commitment to students who participate in intercollegiate athletics during their time at IU and beyond. One of the points guarantees a four-year scholarship commitment to IU athletes regardless of injury, illness or athletic performance.
“We are an athletic department nationally known for the holistic care and development of our students,” Glass said.
