Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.