BLOOMINGTON — Despite Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s proclamation his non-conference schedule is locked in for the next five years, Indiana athletic director Fred Glass remains hopeful the annual Indiana-Kentucky series could be revived sooner.
“I continue to be optimistic,” Glass said. “I read the report, and I think there were some things that were lost in translation as far as what we’re willing to do in terms of venue. I’m optimistic we can continue to have those conversations and look forward to engaging in those conversations.”
The above statement suggests Glass is at least willing to explore playing the game on a neutral site within the state of Indiana, which was a sticking point when the IU-Kentucky series was discontinued following the 2011-12 season.
Last June, when asked what it would take to revive the Indiana-Kentucky series, Calipari said it would be difficult based on the number of neutral court events the Wildcats are committed to each season, which includes the annual Champions Classic with Duke, Kansas and Michigan State and the recently formed CBS Classic with UCLA, North Carolina and Ohio State. Kentucky plays Louisville annually in a home-and-home series this year and recently announced a two-game series with Georgia Tech, with Georgia Tech coming to Rupp Arena in December and Kentucky playing Georgia Tech at the Phillips Center in Atlanta for the 2020-21 season. The game at the Phillips Center, the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, would be a neutral site.
Glass has said in the past he’s hopeful the close relationship between Calipari and IU coach Archie Miller also will play into the revival of the series. Both Calipari and Miller are Western Pennsylvania natives. One of Miller’s assistant coaches, Bruiser Flint, was an assistant at UMass under Calipari from 1989-96.
Indiana and Kentucky played annually in a home-and-home series from 1970-2011, through the Bob Knight, Rick Pitino and Tubby Smith eras. Kentucky leads the all-time series which dates back to 1924, 32-25.
