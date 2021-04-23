LAPEL — After just two plate appearances as a sophomore, Lapel’s Camden Gooding was one of many area athletes disappointed by the 2020 season that never was. Now a senior, he has not missed out on many opportunities to contribute with the bat in his hands, hitting .368 through the baseball team’s first nine games.
Hitting the ball hard is something Lapel does well, and it was on display Friday night as the Bulldogs pounded 16 hits — including the first career home run from Gooding — as they defeated Frankton 13-3 in five innings.
All nine players in the starting lineup had at least one hit for Lapel (6-4), and the production throughout the lineup has been consistent for coach Matt Campbell and the Bulldogs.
“We’ve hit the ball well all year, so I wasn’t surprised to see that continue,” Campbell said.
The Bulldogs had at least one hit in every inning. They scored three runs in the first on four hits with Parker Allman and Isaac Bair delivering RBI singles before Frankton (3-5) tied the game with two runs in the second inning and another in the third. Lapel then added two more runs in the fourth inning on a double by Owen Imel.
After Lapel relief pitcher Paden Hudson retired the Eagles in order in the top of the fifth — the only time that was accomplished in the game by either team — Gooding and the Bulldogs exploded in the bottom of the fifth to bring an early end to the contest.
Bair led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly from Brock Harper to extend the lead to 6-3. Gooding followed and, after being given new life when foul pop-up was misjudged, hammered an 0-2 pitch through an incoming wind and over the fence in left for a solo home run and a 7-3 lead.
Gooding said he made an adjustment during the pitch that resulted in his first round tripper.
“I had the two-strike approach, so the main thought was ‘don’t miss,’” Gooding said. “I saw him start to change his motion a little bit to go further inside. I saw the ball come in middle third of the plate. That’s the power alley, really.”
As the ball sailed over the fence, Gooding's teammates piled out of the dugout to give him an exuberant welcome on his return from the tour of the bases.
"I think everyone knew what happened as soon as he hit it," Campbell said. "We've been waiting for it because he does it all the time in practice. You could see by the reaction of the team that everyone loves what he does."
From there, the floodgates opened for the Bulldogs.
Lapel loaded the bases on a double by Deyton Buck and a single from Brennan Stow before Kyle Shelton was hit by a pitch. That spelled the end of the outing for Eagles reliever Evan Webb, who gave way to Chance Bentley.
Bentley promptly hit Noah Clark to force in a run, and Allman brought another in when he reached on a fielder’s choice. Imel then hit his second two-run double in as many at-bats, and Harper ended the game two batters later with a line drive single to left.
All told, the heart of the Lapel lineup — Clark, Allman and Imel — drove in seven runs, thanks in part to the bottom of the order reaching base and setting the table.
“They are our power hitters, and that’s no secret to anyone who’s played us, even two years ago,” Campbell said. “It’s nice to see them have momentum now and come through when they need to.”
For Frankton, a familiar problem short circuited the effort as the Eagles stranded eight runners on base, including seven in the first three innings, and inexperience in the field caused communication errors that let three otherwise routine fly balls drop for hits.
“This is what you get when you come and watch us,” Frankton coach Brad Douglas said. “If you look at our stats, you’ll see that that’s our bugaboo right now. That’s a huge statistic on the bad side for us right now.”
Frankton’s problems may be compounded on the injury front. Thursday’s scheduled starting pitcher was Sam Dalton, but he was unable to go and Friday’s starting pitcher, Ryan Spillman, left after one inning with elbow soreness.
After the weekend, both teams will be at home Monday. Lapel will host Daleville while Sheridan visits Frankton for the Eagles' home opener.
