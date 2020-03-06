GASTON — Cayden Gothrop exited the locker room Friday night to a hero’s welcome.
One by one, Daleville students lined up to greet him. Slapping him on the back, shaking his hand and — in the case of fellow star pitcher Evan Etchison — grabbing him in a full embrace.
The 6-foot-2 junior led the Broncos (10-13) with 19 points in a stunning 50-42 victory against Liberty Christian that sent the boys basketball program into the sectional final for the first time in 11 years.
Even more surprisingly, Gothrop — known for his gritty play in the post — was 4-of-5 from 3-point range, helping to pull the Lions’ defense out of the paint and give Daleville one of its biggest victories in years.
“At first, when I hit (the first 3), I didn’t think anything of it,” Gothrop said. “Before the game, I definitely didn’t think I would be shooting 3s. But I started to get into a rhythm, and I kind of went with the flow.”
The Broncos will face Delaware County rival Cowan (13-10) in Saturday’s championship game. The Blackhawks, who upset host Wes-Del 52-51 in the first semifinal, are looking for their first postseason crown since 1976.
To get to that historic matchup, Daleville relied on an old friend: Defense.
The Broncos trailed 33-26 with 2:28 to play in the third quarter after a basket by Liberty Christian’s Joshua Cabello. But a 3-pointer by Tim Arnold with 1:33 left got the rally started, and Daleville closed within 34-33 on a Camden Leisure hoop with 26 seconds left.
Arnold — who finished with 14 points — gave the Broncos the lead with a jumper 24 seconds into the final period before the Lions (12-12) made their final run.
Back-to-back baskets by sophomore Christian Nunn — who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds — gave Liberty Christian a 38-35 lead with 6:31 to play.
Gothrop tied the game with a 3-pointer at the 5:18 mark, and Leisure’s free-throw line jumper with 3:39 remaining put Daleville in the lead to stay.
The Lions turned the ball over on three straight possessions, and a driving basket by Connor Fleming followed by a pair of free throws from Gothrop gave the Broncos a 44-38 lead with 2:20 to play.
Junior Zion Cook finally stopped the bleeding with a pair of free throws at the 1:45 mark, but the damage was done.
“There is not a better defensive team in this sectional,” Broncos coach Tyler Stotler said. “These kids guard, they play the right way and right now they believe.”
They’re no doubt converting a few followers along the way.
Daleville’s locker room was amused by a tweet from the Liberty Barstool account making plans early Friday afternoon to attend Saturday’s championship game.
“It was pretty funny,” Gothrop said. “We were all laughing about it.”
About the only thing that threatened the Broncos’ fourth-quarter run was free-throw shooting.
Daleville shot just 57.1% (12-of-21) from the charity stripe. But it did a very good job of moving the ball to milk the clock in the final minute, and Gothrop, Arnold, Trevion Johnson and Leisure combined to shoot 6-for-8 at the line to end the game.
Johnson, a 6-2 sophomore, also drew high praise from Stotler for his play on the defensive end. He finished with five points and seven rebounds and generally made life difficult for Nunn and Adonis House — who had nine points and seven boards — in the paint.
The Lions were held to 39.5% shooting (17-of-43) as a team.
“If anybody saw how special Trevion Johnson can possibly be on the defensive end — I hope somebody saw that,” Stotler said.
He was equally effusive in his praise for Gothrop, who elevated to the moment in a big game.
Deep tournament runs require some players to step out of their comfort zones, and Gothrop’s performance on the perimeter certainly fit that bill.
“This time of year, you need a guy to do that,” Stotler said. “To make a run, you have to have somebody unusual step up.”
The early part of the contest was full of runs.
Daleville opened on a 5-0 run, and the Lions answered with a 10-1 spurt to take the lead. The Broncos rallied again late, and Liberty Christian led 13-12 after one quarter.
Daleville took the air out of the ball after getting a 15-13 lead early in the second period and led 24-23 at the half.
Liberty Christian again made a big run to start the third quarter — fueled by four points and four rebounds by Nunn — before the Broncos rallied to take control for the final time.
The championship matchup will pit two teams that know each other very well looking to end long postseason droughts. Cowan has the game’s most notable player in 6-10 junior Riley Duncan, and the Blackhawks already have Stotler’s full attention.
“At the end of the day, this is just one win,” Stotler said. “Cowan is a hell of a team. They’ve got a kid (Duncan) no one else has, and (senior forward Simon) Underwood is gonna be the best player on the floor almost any night.
“These kids know each other. They’ve been together (growing up). It’s going to be fun to see them get on the floor and mix it up.”
