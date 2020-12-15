BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana received a commitment from a graduate transfer guard who could step in and help the Hoosiers immediately during the Big Ten season.
Parker Stewart, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Tennessee-Martin, announced on his Twitter account he intends to enroll at IU next semester
Stewart said his close relationship with IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter and the proximity of IU’s campus to Tennessee played a role in his decision. He earned his master’s degree at Tennessee-Martin in November and has two seasons of eligibility remaining, which he can use while working on his doctorate.
"I just feel like it's a good fit overall, and the tradition at the school I just couldn't overlook," Stewart told ESPN.com’s Jeff Borzello. "I have known (assistant coach Kenya) Hunter for awhile now. He recruited me at Nebraska while I was in high school and when I left Pitt. I feel me and him have a good relationship and that I can trust him, and my father thought highly of him as well.”
Another factor that played into Stewart’s decision was more tragic. His father, UT-Martin head coach Anthony Stewart, died suddenly Nov. 15 at age 50. Stewart originally intended to finish his college career playing for his dad after transferring from Pittsburgh, where he averaged 9.1 points as a freshman.
Last season, Stewart earned second-team, All-Ohio Valley honors, averaging 19.1 points and 3.8 assists. Stewart was projected as a preseason candidate for OVC Player of the Year coming into this season by Blue Ribbon Magazine.
“Parker makes it easy,” his late father told Blue Ribbon Magazine in 2019. “(Every coach) plays favorites. If they tell you they don’t, they’re lying to you. What I mean by that — what I told my team this summer — my favorite player is the hardest worker on the team, bar none -- constantly in the gym, goes over and beyond, also is the best teammate, goes out of his way for his teammates, inconveniences himself for the betterment of the team and others. And my favorite player is the best student.
“Well, if you go around the room, Parker is the only one who checks all those boxes. So it makes it easier for me because he does his part. Now, I have to do my part as his coach to make sure he reaches his goal.”
Stewart told Bozello it’s “up in the air” whether he would play for IU immediately next semester. A career 36.3% 3-point shooter, Stewart would help the Hoosiers (4-2) in an immediate area of need. IU shot 28.8% from 3-point range in its five games before breaking out somewhat last Sunday against North Alabama, shooting 39.3% (13-of-33) from beyond the arc.
