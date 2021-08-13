ANDERSON — The Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic Inc. will hold a charity golf classic at Grandview Golf Course in Anderson next Friday.
According to executive director Steven Stremming, sponsorships and playing opportunities are still available.
The event will open at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 with registration, followed by a lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Awards and a charity auction will conclude the day at 5:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for longest drive for men and women, closest to the pin on all four par-three holes, longest putt and four hole-in-one awards.
Sponsorships ranging from $100 to $1,500 are available, including hole sponsors, beverage cart, gift bags, hole-in-one packages and golf flags.
The cost to participate is $60 for an individual player and $240 for a team. Inquiries can be made by contacting Linda Fowler by email at steppingstonesenterprises@gmail.com or calling (317) 354-3509. Those interested in sponsorships can call (317) 285-8354 for further information.
Deadline for entries is Aug. 20.
All proceeds go to the Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic Inc., which benefits numerous charities, including Fellowship of Christian Athletes, American Heart Association, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Alzheimers Association, Cancer Research Center, American Humane Society, various GoFundMe charities, and Wheeler Mission, among others.
