FAIRMOUNT — For six innings of its Grant 4 baseball semifinal game Saturday, Madison-Grant appeared poised to have an opportunity to play for its first title since 2005.
But a resilient Mississinewa team came off the mat twice to wrestle that opportunity away and hand the Argylls a heartbreaking defeat in extra innings.
The Indians rallied to tie the game in the seventh and took advantage of M-G’s one defensive error to come from behind again in the eighth for a 6-5 win.
Mississinewa (6-8) advanced to meet Oak Hill (12-3) in the championship game after the Golden Eagles handled Eastbrook 8-1 in the first semifinal.
Madison-Grant (10-3) will look to bounce back after having a seemingly sure victory slip away.
“That’s what we told them down there, ‘You’ve got a good season going on. Don’t let this derail us,’” Argylls coach Scott Haley said. “We’ve got a lot of special things ahead that we can battle for and attain.”
Behind the dominant pitching of Nick Evans, the Nick Muller champs were in control throughout.
Through six innings, Evans had allowed just four hits, walked a batter, hit a batter and fanned seven without allowing a runner to score. He had thrown just 69 pitches and had faced the minimum three batters in four straight innings — thanks in part to two double plays he started by picking off line drives.
“He was very efficient on his pitch count through six innings,” Haley said. “That’s the Nick we expect to pitch every game, and he did an outstanding job.”
The game was scoreless through four innings as Indians senior Colin Yoder matched Evans pitch for pitch. But M-G grabbed the lead in the fifth with some timely hitting and a couple Mississinewa defensive lapses.
Chad Harbert led off the fifth with a bloop double to shallow right and advanced to third on a throwing error. Maddox Beckley then struck out on a dropped third strike, and Harbert raced home on the throw to first. Brayden Ross singled, advanced to second when the ball was booted in left field and scored when Brayden Shoemaker followed with a single to right. One out later, Teagan Yeagy made it a three-run inning with an RBI double.
Evans helped his own cause in the top of the sixth with a leadoff double. One out later, courtesy runner Seth Lugar scored on a Harbert single to left, and it was a 4-0 lead for the Argylls.
The first warning signs arrived in the bottom of the inning when Evans surrendered a pair of solid base hits, a one-out single to Luke Bennett and a two-out double to Holden Brown. Evans retired Yoder on a grounder to keep the Indians off the scoreboard, but it was apparent Mississinewa’s batters had begun to finally figure Evans out.
“He’s such a gritty performer, and he hates to be taken out,” Haley said. “He’s that kind of kid. He was on top of his game for six innings.”
Kreigh Young led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and scored the first Indians run on a single by Landen Swanner. One out later, Landry Rock singled, and Greg O’Banion walked to load the bases, prompting a trip to the mound from Haley.
“The thought did cross my mind. I just went with Nick,” Haley said. “Again, it’s hard to take a senior out who has been pitching since his freshman year. I was going to take him out the first visit in the seventh, but he shook me off. That’s my bad. I should have taken him out then.”
Evans responded by striking out Bennett, but Campbell lined a two-run single to left to pull the Indians within one before Evans walked Brown to reload the bases. Haley then took the ball and handed it to freshman Teagan Yeagy.
“I put Teagan in a horrible spot,” Haley said.
The freshman, who has been an ace all season, walked Yoder to force in the tying run before retiring Young to send the game to extra innings.
The Argylls rallied in the top of the eighth, and it started when Mason Richards' grounder to lead off the inning was booted for an error. Courtesy runner Jace Gilman stole second and, one out later, Beckley and Ross drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. After Shoemaker struck out, Justin Moore singled to left to score Gilman with the go-ahead run, but Beckley was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
That positive momentum was short-lived for M-G.
With one out, Bailey walked and Rock hit a grounder to Cole Hasty at third. An initial bobble ruled out the force at second, but Hasty’s throw sailed wide of the mark for an error. Bailey scored, and Rock raced all the way to third. With the infield and outfield drawn in, Carter Burton lined a deep fly to right that dropped for the walk-off single.
“We’re going to be all right. We just didn’t make the plays we needed to today,” Haley said.
