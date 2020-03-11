Hoosiers earn crucial victory, 72-67, sweep Golden Gophers

Indiana's Devonte Green (11) shoots against Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) during the first half March 4 in Bloomington.

 Darron Cummings

Indiana senior guard Devonte Green took part in Wednesday’s shoot-around and is available for the Hoosiers in IU’s Big Ten tournament opener against Nebraska, a source confirmed.

Green, IU’s second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game, tweaked his ankle in IU’s season finale against Wisconsin and sat out Monday’s practice. Green scored 16 points, all in the first half, in the 60-56 loss to the Badgers.

Green also leads Indiana in 3-pointers made (57) and is second on the team in 3-point field goal percentage (.363).

Tags

Recommended for you