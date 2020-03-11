Indiana senior guard Devonte Green took part in Wednesday’s shoot-around and is available for the Hoosiers in IU’s Big Ten tournament opener against Nebraska, a source confirmed.
Green, IU’s second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game, tweaked his ankle in IU’s season finale against Wisconsin and sat out Monday’s practice. Green scored 16 points, all in the first half, in the 60-56 loss to the Badgers.
Green also leads Indiana in 3-pointers made (57) and is second on the team in 3-point field goal percentage (.363).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.