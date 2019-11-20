BLOOMINGTON — Indiana senior guard Devonte Green is starting to round into form in his second game back from a hamstring injury.
Green had 16 points and four assists and got plenty of help from his friends as the Hoosiers pulled away in the second half in a 79-54 win over Princeton at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Junior center Joey Brunk added a season-high 16 points and eight rebounds, and IU’s defense picked up in the second half, holding Princeton to a 28% shooting in the final 20 minutes.
Indiana is off to a 5-0 start, its best since the 2013-14 season.
Green sat out most of October with hamstring issues, along with the first three games of the season before returning Saturday against Troy. Against Princeton, Green made highlight plays all night, including a one-handed pass inside for a Joey Brunk dunk, a steal and breakaway layup and a 3-pointer during a 9-0 second-half run that put the Hoosiers up 72-49 with 4:18 left.
“I felt a lot more comfortable,” Green said. “I’ve been out for a while. It feels good to be back, and I feel comfortable out there with my team.”
Green scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half, finishing the game 5 of 8 from the floor and 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
“Without question, Devonte is feeling his best when he’s able to make shots, when he’s able to impact the game offensively,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “And the rest of it takes care of itself. He can play the game freely.”
That freedom includes Green and junior teammate Al Durham setting up teammates inside. The backcourt duo combined for 10 of IU’s 19 assists as IU finished with a 19-9 assist-to-turnover ratio.
“You love having somebody that’s looking for you, wants to reward you,” Brunk said. “You want to play hard with him because you know he’s going to get you the ball in the right spots.”
The Hoosiers jumped to a quick 12-5 lead, but were unable to put Princeton away early. Princeton sophomore guard Jaelin Llewellyn scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half and give the Tigers (0-4) a brief 25-24 lead with a steal and breakaway layup.
Indiana was able to regain the lead and took a 35-31 lead into halftime on a Trayce Jackson-Davis 21-foot jumper with 5.7 seconds left in the first half.
“It wasn’t an easy, runout game so to speak where you were going to be able to outscore your opponent,” Miller said. “You were going to have to execute. First half kind of felt our way through it, did some good things, obviously did some poor things. Second half we were much better.”
Jackson-Davis added 11 points and 4 rebounds, while junior forward Justin Smith scored 14 points. Brunk said IU’s unselfishness early this season has helped spark the five-game win streak.
“It’s a lot more fun to play when the ball’s moving around. It’s not just sticking in somebody’s hands,” Brunk said. “And we play three-on-three and four-on-four in practice, and it builds those habits of finding each other off screens and sharing the ball and being unselfish.”
With senior forward De’Ron Davis out, IU’s post rotation of Brunk, Jackson-Davis and Smith worked hard inside to contain Princeton center Richmond Aririguzoh, who came into the game averaging 17.3 points per game. Aririguzoh was held to just four points and turned the ball over four times.
“They did a really good job against Richmond,” Princeton coach Mitch Henderson said. “It was a very physical game inside.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.