ANDERSON — The Anderson girls basketball team had three goals for the season, the first of which was satisfied last week when it won a fourth straight Madison County title. The second will resume Saturday against Lafayette Jefferson as the Indians chase a North Central Conference title.
Wednesday’s home contest against 11th-ranked Carmel was about getting ready for that third goal, the program’s first sectional championship since 2014.
The bigger Greyhounds, led by 6-foot-1 players Kate Clarke and Mackenzie Thomas were too much for the Indians, as Carmel posted a 70-38 win.
It was an emotional day for the players, as the school did a balloon release to honor the recent death of assistant coach Sim Lacy. Assistant coach Pam Murphy took the reins for the team just before tip time when head coach Shannon Cleckley’s father-in-law passed away suddenly.
The final margin was inflated by a 23-6 Carmel fourth quarter, but Murphy said this will be a learning experience for the Indians as they get set for a competitive sectional in just a few weeks.
“As far as the speed and potential to understand that, when we come across teams with bigger girls, we need to get open, double down to help our big girl,” Murphy said. “We definitely need to be better defensively.”
Although Anderson never led, it managed to stay in contact with Carmel (11-5) for much of the first three quarters.
Carmel led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and, on a Tyra Ford drive to the basket midway through the second period, Anderson (8-8) was within 23-18.
But Carmel outscored Anderson 10-5 the remainder of the half — all on layups — to gain separation for a 33-21 halftime edge.
A Ford 3-point basket in the third cut the Carmel lead to 37-30, but the Greyhounds again closed the period strong on a 10-2 run for a commanding 47-32 lead heading into the final stanza.
“We wanted to cut down that 3-point shot as much as we can, but little did we know that they had the two big girls cutting down low,” Murphy said. “That was the thing right there. You can play all the defense in the world, but you can’t stop what they have down there.”
Clarke finished with a game-high 26 points — 15 in the first half — while Thomas added 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Greyhounds.
Early in the fourth quarter, Ford scored her final bucket to give her 21 points. That also put her at 1,751 points for her career, passing Susan Lester of Pendleton Heights, a 2006 Indiana All-Star, for eighth place overall in Madison County career scoring and second for girls. She now trails only 2005 Indiana Miss Basketball Jodi Howell of Alexandria’s 2,026 points.
The Indians committed seven of their 19 turnovers in the fourth quarter as the Greyhounds turned the game into a rout.
Amaya Collins added nine points for the Indians, who will host Mount Vernon on Friday night and Lafayette Jefferson on Saturday afternoon.
The Greyhounds dominated the junior varsity game, taking a 66-23. Jacelyn Starks led the Indians with nine points.
