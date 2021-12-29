ANDERSON – In the course of a 21- or 22-game season, one game doesn’t have to make or break a team.
But in the course of a single game, one quarter can definitely be a back-breaker.
Such were things Wednesday night at Anderson High School. Coach Donnie Bowling recognized that there are many games left in the season, and he recognized that the second quarter did his team in during a 70-45 loss against No. 3 Carmel.
The Indians led 12-11 after one quarter and showed off their balance, with four players scoring the team’s first four baskets.
But the second quarter was a disaster. Carmel made 5-of-7 3-pointers. Anderson only attempted five field goals, and committed five turnovers. The Greyhounds got 13 points in the quarter from Garwey Dual and turned a one-point deficit into a 38-22 halftime lead.
“Honestly, what happened was, we got impatient,” Bowling said. “The thing is, when you get behind with a team like Carmel, it’s really hard to come back. So if you get behind 6, it’s like being down 12. So we got to rushing, we probably should have stayed in our 2-3 (zone) a little longer and keep on stretching the game out until we could maybe do some trapping and things like that. But they’re a good team, and that’s what happens.”
Anderson will enter many games this season with a size advantage, but that wasn’t the case against Carmel, which started 6-foot-10, 6-8 and 6-5. The Indians couldn’t get their best post player, Sean Paige, going early, and then he picked up two quick fouls.
“Early in the game, we probably should have went inside, and hopefully this is a learning curve with the kids, if we get it into 34 (Paige) early in the game, and we can establish the inside presence, then we’re a lot better,” Bowling said. “Because when you do that, you’re working the ball a little bit longer. We just didn’t run our offense really well today.”
Junior Ahmere Carson and senior Tyrell Wills made big shots in the first half to try to energize the Indians. Carson had a 3-pointer in each of the first two quarters and had nine points at halftime, and Wills was 3-of-4 from the field for seven points at the half.
Carson’s second trey came early in the second quarter, after Carmel came out and made the first two points to take a 15-12 lead. Carson’s shot tied it back up. Ja’Quan Ingram score in the lane to force another tie, and then the Greyhounds buried the Indians with an 11-0 run. Wills hit a 3, but Carmel had a 10-2 run to finish the half and effectively put the game away.
“No. 3 (Dual), he came in, and he hit some good shots,” Bowling said. “When you’re a good team, you hit the shots, and they hit the shots. That run in the second quarter, that really got us behind the eight ball.”
Wills finished with a team-high 16 points, and Carson added 13. Paige did all of his scoring in the second half and had 10 points, making five straight shots after missing his first three attempts.
“But it’s like I told them, we’re fine,” Bowling said. “We’ve got one out of 22 games in the regular season, this is one of them. You didn’t want to get beat by 30, but the whole thing is, we’ll come back (next week) and be ready to go. You play good teams, that’s what happens.”
Dual finished with a game-high 21, and Sam Orme added 18 for Carmel.
Carmel won the JV game 41-31. Damien King, a freshman, scored 15, and Christian Townsend added 8.
