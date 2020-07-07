The THB’s All-Decade Football team for the 2010s is loaded. It includes a record-breaking rusher, strong-armed quarterbacks, electric receivers, hard-hitting defenders, and road-grading linemen.
Whether one chooses Elwood’s Sammy Mireles, Eli Pancol of Pendleton Heights, or Shenandoah’s Cody Rudy as player of the decade, one thing is certain and that is that this group of 16 players won a lot of football games and entertained area football fans in a big way.
Cole Alexander, Lapel (2016-2019) — After patiently waiting his turn as Levi Frazier’s backup for two years, Alexander broke out for Lapel in 2018 and earned the THB Sports Football Offense Athlete of the Year in 2019.
He led Lapel to the 2018 sectional championship and nearly repeated that performance in 2019. Over two years as a starter, Alexander completed 296 of 541 pass attempts for 4,799 yards and 51 touchdowns while rushing for 1,058 yards and 21 more scores. He will continue his football career this fall at Franklin Pierce University.
Jerian Beard, Anderson (2010-2013) — In 2013, despite an injury early in the season, Beard earned all-state recognition from the Indiana Football Coaches Association as well as THB Sports Football Defense Athlete of the Year.
In just seven games that year, Beard recorded 38 tackles — four for loss — and an interception and rushed for over 600 yards.
Preston Collier, Elwood (2010-2011) — After helping pave the way for a record-breaking season for Sam Mireles, Elwood’s Collier earned THB Sports Football Offense Athlete of the Year for 2011.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 305 pounds, Collier opened holes in the opposing lines as Mireles rushed for over 2,000 yards that season. He graded as an 89% blocker for his career, which included being named to the 2012 2A All-State team. Collier was a starter for two years at Kentucky Christian before transferring to Indiana State.
Jon Fritz, Shenandoah (2010-2011) — While Fritz may have been a bit undersized as a defensive tackle, the Raiders star was no less terrorizing to opposing ball carriers, earning the 2011 Area Defensive Player of the Year award.
At 5-10 and 190 pounds, Fritz recorded 229 tackles his two years on varsity, including an incredible 159 of the solo variety. He posted 21 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, and a pair of fumble recoveries for Shenandoah and earned AP All-State honorable mention in 2011.
Joe Hart, Lapel (2011-2014) — Both electrifying and workmanlike are words that could be adequately used to describe Hart, the 2014 THB Sports Offensive Player of the Year.
Hart rushed for over 3,000 yards in 2013 and 2014, including 2,538 yards as a senior, and frequently carried the Bulldogs on his back that season. In one game, he ran the ball on 47 of Lapel’s 50 offensive plays and in the sectional championship win over Oak Hill, he rushed for over 200 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Will Jones, Lapel (2013-2016) — Jones turned out to be a perfect follow-up to Hart as he took home the 2015 THB Sports Football Offense Player of the Year.
As a junior in 2015, Jones also cleared 2,000 yards and rushed for 23 touchdowns, including a 400-yard, five-touchdown game against Frankton. Despite a broken collarbone that cost Jones the first six games the following season, he still rushed for 1,200 yards and 16 scores, averaging better than 200 yards rushing over the two seasons. He is now readying for his third season at Ball State.
Justus Kalley, Lapel (2014-2017) — A four-year starter along the Lapel offensive line, Kalley was instrumental in opening holes for Hart, Jones, and Dawson Phillips during his career, and earned the 2017 Area Offensive Player of the Year.
During his senior year, Kalley also helped protect quarterback Levi Frazier, who was sacked just three times in over 350 drop backs. Kalley was a 2A First Team All-State selection in 2017.
Blaize Kelly, Alexandria (2011-2014) — The 2015 Red Haven Award winner distinguished himself in three sports — football, baskeball and baseball — and posted remarkable numbers from the quarterback position for the Tigers.
In his junior and senior seasons, Kelly completed 348 of 606 pass attempts for 4,869 yards and 53 touchdowns with just 21 interceptions. Also an outstanding defensive player, Kelly’s efforts helped lead Alexandria to a 9-2 record as a senior in 2014, including the program’s first share of the CIC championship since 1981.
Peyton McCardwell, Pendleton Heights (2010-2013) — In 2013, McCardwell recorded 151 total tackles for the Arabians, and earned that year’s Area Defensive Player of the Year.
Of those tackles, 97 were solo and 14.5 were for a loss. McCardwell added two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception that season for the 8-3 Arabians.
Sammy Mireles, Elwood (2010-2013) — Mireles followed Collier with consecutive Area Offensive Player of the Year awards, giving the Panthers three straight. And Mireles, who finished fourth in Mr. Football voting, set plenty of school and state records along the way.
As a senior, he rushed for 2719 yards and 39 touchdowns and, for his career, was the first Indiana player to rush for over 2,000 yards three times and the first to exceed 8,000 yards in a career. His final total of 8,110 yards stood until New Palestine’s Charlie Spegal broke the mark this past season.
Josh Myers, Shenandoah (2014-2017) — Before departing for a football career at Wabash College, Myers was a force for the Raiders, earning Area Defensive Player of the Year honors after leading the area with 134 tackles in 2017.
Of those tackles, 57 were solo stops and he recorded 10.5 tackles for loss. He also led the team with three fumble recoveries. As a junior, Myers also recorded 92 tackles.
Trevor Ozenbaugh, Elwood (2010) — A three-time All-State selection, Ozenbaugh got the decade started with the 2010 Defensive Player of the Year Award.
A First Team All-State selection in 2010, Ozenbaugh recorded 128 tackles, forced two fumbles, and had one interception for the Panthers. Also serving as Elwood’s punter and kicker, he rushed for over 1,300 yards in 2010 and scored by running, receiving, and passing on offense and hit pay dirt once defensively.
Eli Pancol, Pendleton Heights (2017-2018) — While he only played two years of football for the Arabians, Pancol left an indelible mark on the area in that short time.
The 2018 THB Sports Awards Boys Breakout Athlete and the 2018 Area Offensive Player of the Year, Pancol burst onto the scene with 41 receptions for 834 yards and 15 touchdowns during his debut campaign. He followed that up with 31 catches for 582 yards and 11 more TD receptions as a senior. Also an All-Area player defensively, he scored multiple touchdowns on special teams and is now preparing for his sophomore year at Duke University after being named Honorable Mention Freshman All-American last year.
Dallas Pugsley, Shenandoah (2015-2018) — A true dual threat for the Raiders, Pugsley was named the 2018 THB Sports Defensive Player of the Year after recording 94 tackles and leading the area with seven interceptions.
He rushed for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2018 and added three receiving and three defensive scores that season. Although records are incomplete, it is believed Pugsley’s 18 career interceptions is a Shenandoah school record.
Cody Rudy, Shenandoah (2012-2015) — Also the 2016 Johnny Wilson Award winner, Rudy was a two-time THB Sports Defensive Player of the Year, and stands out among the great line of Shenandoah linebackers to take home the award.
As a senior, Rudy led the Raiders with 112 tackles and three sacks and blocked a punt. He also led Shenandoah with 122 tackles as a junior and went on to play at Ball State University.
Cade Vernetti, Alexandria (2016-2019) — The 2020 Red Haven Award winner rarely left the field for the Tigers, excelling on offense, on special teams, and defensively, where he earned the 2019 THB Sports Defensive Player of the Year.
Vernetti led the area in 2019 with 70 receptions, 1,653 all-purpose yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also recovered a fumble and recorded 77 tackles from his defensive back position. He will begin his collegiate career this fall at Indiana Wesleyan.
