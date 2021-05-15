LEXINGTON, Kentucky -- The third-seeded Anderson University softball team fell to fifth-seeded Franklin on Friday in the elimination round of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament.
Anderson (14-21) fell short to the Grizzlies (21-14) by a final score of 10-6.
Leading off the bottom of the first, Pendleton Heights' Jayden Brown singled into center field. With two outs, Kyleigh Lowry doubled down the left field line and sent Brown to third. Brown gave the Ravens a 1-0 lead when Ashley Wheeler reached first on a fielding error.
The Grizzlies quickly took control with two runs in the top of the second and then added to their advantage with three more in the fourth inning and one in the fifth for a 6-1 lead.
Aimee Cook threw a perfect sixth in the circle for the Ravens, and Brown singled to start a rally in the bottom of the frame. PH's Ally Hall followed with a single to advance Brown to second. PH's Chloe Closser loaded the bases with a single to left field. A triple by Lowry sent home Brown, Hall and Closser -- cutting the deficit to 6-4.
The Grizzlies quelled the comeback, however, with four runs in the top of the seventh.
Shenandoah's Faith Muterspaugh led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, and Brianna Bell came in to pinch run. A single by Taylor Johnson sent Bell to second. Brown punt down a sacrifice bunt advancing both runners, and Hall brought in Johnson and Bell with a single to right center to end the scoring.
Lowry went 2-for-4 with three RBI, a double and a triple. Hall finished 2-for-4 with one run and two RBI. Brown went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Closser went 1-for-4 with one run and Johnson finished 1-for-3 with one run.
Brown finished third in the HCAC with 13 stolen bases, and Hall was fourth with 11. Lexi Rankin tied for first in the conference with three saves.
