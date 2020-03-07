BLOOMINGTON – In discussing Indiana’s NCAA Tournament hopes, head coach Archie Miller channeled his inner Oscar the Grouch on Saturday.
Miller was confident addressing fans following IU’s 60-56 loss to No. 24 Wisconsin during Senior Day ceremonies, saying when the Hoosiers hear their names called on Selection Sunday, they will be ready to win some games.
When Miller was asked why he was confident, he went into a three-minute diatribe, comparing bracketology shows and projections to Sesame Street.
“When I was in the Atlantic 10, Joe Lundari used to be my best friend,” Miller said of the noted ESPN bracketologist. “He used to help me all the time. When I went to Indiana, he needed to crap on Indiana the other day just to get people to watch Sesame Street.”
Indiana finished the regular season at 19-12, with a 9-11 record in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have posted five wins against ranked teams and five Quadrant 1 wins, all at home. IU’s resume could take a hit if it loses to either Nebraska or Northwestern on Wednesday night in the Big Ten Tournament, but for now, Miller believes IU’s resume is more than deserving of an at-large bid.
“What our resume is, it's strength of record, and that's undeniable,” Miller said. “It's a Top-25 strength of record. If you don't put in a Top-25 strength of record team with the wins that we have, you know, somebody is going to have to answer some questions.”
Miller also pointed out since Dec. 3, IU has played 24 straight games against major conference opponents. The Hoosiers are 12-12 during that stretch.
“We scheduled to make the tournament,” Miller said. “We got a lot of good wins. Played in an unprecedented season in the Big Ten in terms of the depth, and when you have that many teams competing for the tournament, 12, most of the year, and you beat each other up, my hope is that they just don't take it for granted how hard it is to win in the league.”
SENIOR DAY REMARKS
Guard Devonte Green, forward De’Ron Davis and walk-on guard Adrian Chapman all made remarks on the microphone to fans following the game as part of Senior Day ceremonies.
Chapman thanked the support he received from friends and family, who came to games despite knowing he probably wasn’t going to play.
Davis thanked his mother, Terri Latson, for her support and IU’s medical staff for helping him rehabilitate from a torn Achilles injury. Green, surrounded by his family, thanked his teammates, managers and current IU coaching staff.
“Just for teaching me the right way,” Green told the crowd. “Even when I didn’t want to learn.”
ETC.
Race Thompson grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds against Wisconsin. ... After film review, freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was credited with an extra rebound on Wednesday night against Minnesota, finishing the game with 18 points and 10 rebounds with his 11th double-double. IU is 9-2 in games when Jackson-Davis records a double-double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.