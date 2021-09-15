INDIANAPOLIS – There were bound to be growing pains for the Indianapolis Colts offense early this season.
For Carson Wentz on Sunday, the phrase was quite literal.
In his first start after arriving in a March trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, the 28-year-old quarterback was sacked three times and officially hit on 10 occasions. It was a persistent beating that included a couple of brutal hits and inspired center Ryan Kelly to nearly apologize while praising Wentz’s toughness.
The new starter gained further credibility with his teammates by never folding under the onslaught. Despite missing three weeks of training camp recovering from foot surgery and most of another as a high-risk COVID close contact, Wentz finished 25-of-38 for 251 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
There were a couple of throws he’d prefer to have back, and the expected big plays downfield didn’t materialize. But the quarterback was far from the biggest problem in the 28-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.
“It felt like football again, honestly,” Wentz said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Of course, we’ve played a lot of games in this league, and the coaches do a great job around here of making you feel comfortable, of designing this offense to really make me feel comfortable. We didn’t make enough plays. I didn’t make enough plays. But, as far as comfort level, I felt fine.”
There will be plenty of emphasis this week on the lack of explosive plays.
Wentz’s longest gain was for just 24 yards, and nearly half of his completions (12) were to running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. It helped the quarterback avoid an interception after leading the NFL with 15 picks last season in just 12 games. But the concern is the passer becoming shy on the trigger.
There’s a risk-reward balance all quarterbacks face each week, and Colts head coach Frank Reich felt Wentz navigated it well against Seattle.
“We did have shots called down the field, and they’re playing a coverage that they took it away,” Reich said. “They took away the shot, and so I thought Carson two or three times did a good job of not forcing the shot.”
Other times, the offense simply wasn’t executing well enough to pull off a chunk play.
The offensive line’s struggles have been well documented. In addition to the beating Wentz took, Indianapolis averaged just 3.8 yards per rush and Taylor was held to just 56 yards on 17 carries.
But Wentz stood up for the men in the trenches, noting pass protection is a team effort.
“There’s a handful of snaps that I could’ve helped myself not get hit,” he said. “I could have got us in the right protection, things like that. There’s little things, whether it’s mental mistakes or physical mistakes, that I think we all kind of would say we could do better. And I would be the first one to say that.”
The focus now is on fixing those issues against a Los Angeles Rams defense that finished No. 1 in the league in 2020.
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is more than capable of exploiting any weaknesses up front, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey is always ready to take advantage of a mistake on the back end.
The whole operation will need to be cleaner for the Colts to find success this week, and that starts with the quarterback’s pre-snap reads. Wentz alluded to a few times he could have called a better pass protection, and there were other missed opportunities to check into a more favorable play.
Like many elements of this attack, that’s likely to improve with time and repetition.
Overall, the coaching staff was happy with what they saw in Wentz’s first time under fire.
“We talked to the quarterbacks (Monday) after we reviewed the tape with them on every single play,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “I thought his post-snap decisions were excellent. He did a great job making the right decision, throwing it to where he wanted it to be, eyes were in the right place. So, overall, I thought he did very well.”
Much of the improvement to be made lies in situational football.
Indianapolis was just 5-of-13 on third down, and it botched a couple of critical fourth-down opportunities in the second half. Kelly and Wentz couldn’t connect on a fourth-and-1 snap to end a drive following a defensive takeaway, and Wentz was sacked on fourth-and-2 with the offense trying to cut into Seattle’s lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Those are hard lessons to accept, but Wentz said it’s all part of the ongoing process.
“The experience, the game situations, being down and some of those no-huddle drives late in the game, just kind of checking some of those boxes and getting your feet wet definitely helps,” Wentz said. “That always helps, and I think that helps as an offense as well. We’re gonna keep building this thing and keep learning each other and growing together so we can keep propelling and getting better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.