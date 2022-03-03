FRANKTON — After a lifetime of gymnastics and extensive success in the intensely competitive club world, senior Abbie Elder from Frankton decided to have a season where having fun was the main goal.
Winning a few championships along the way has certainly added to her enjoyment.
Last Saturday, Elder became the first Frankton High School gymnast to advance to the IHSAA regional round when she scored sectional titles on the beam and the bars on her way to capturing the all-around title at Lafayette Jefferson. She will now head to the regional Saturday at Valparaiso and, with a top-six finish on any apparatus or in the all-around, could advance to the state finals on March 12 at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State University in Muncie.
Lapel sophomore Myleigh Carpenter will also compete at Valparaiso after placing fifth in the floor exercise at Lafayette.
Elder said she was happy with her performance at Lafayette but was nevertheless shocked to hear she was the all-around champion.
“I was surprised,” she said. “There were a lot of good girls competing.”
Elder’s lowest placing of the day was in the floor exercise, where she was eighth with a score of 9.125. But with a third-place vault score of 9.3 and first-place finishes on bars (9.1) and beam (9.575), her overall score of 37.1 was nearly two points ahead of runner-up Haiven Gipson from West Lafayette Harrison, the team champion.
Elder began gymnastics at the age of 3 and has been competing her entire life, most recently with the MEKS gymnastics club in Anderson. After advancing to become a Level 10 gymnast in her club and seeing the end of her career fast approaching, she wanted to give high-school competition a try.
“It was her senior year and wanted to try something different,” her mother and coach Crista Elder said. “She doesn’t want to do it in college, so she thought she would do it one year in high school.”
“I just wanted to compete with my friends,” Abbie Elder said.
Elder’s older sister Olivia tried to organize a Frankton gymnastics team before she graduated in 2020, but it did not work out. Now the younger sister has been the one to make school history.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Elder said. “My sister tried a long time ago, but she wasn’t able to make a team. I’m pretty excited to be the first one.”
Now one step away from making it to the state finals, her confidence is high, but she knows she will need another outstanding performance to follow in the footsteps of Lapel’s Madi Carpenter, who earned a podium finish on the vault a season ago.
“The girls she’s up against are pretty tough, too,” Coach Elder said. “She’ll do her best, and that’s all we can hope for. She’s always been happy with what’s she’s got. We’re just thrilled that she’s made it this far.”
Regional competition begins Saturday at 1 p.m.
“There are a lot of good girls, so I can’t be too confident,” Elder said. “I think I’m going to do more stuff on the bars, but other than that, it will be pretty much the same (routine).”
The bars are one of Elder’s strongest apparatuses, as evidenced by her convincing win by nearly a full point last week.
“It just clicked for her, ever since she was little,” Coach Elder said. “I think because she was always so tiny and she had the right body for it. It was always kind of easy for her.”
