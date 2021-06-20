INDIANAPOLIS — While a pandemic postponed the ceremony for one Hall of Fame inductee and weather played havoc with the North-South All-Star game, the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association honored four area softball greats over the weekend.
Former Shenandoah star Crystal (Inman) Dombkowski was elected to the ICGSA Hall of Fame last year, but with the ceremony delayed by COVID-19, she was formally inducted Friday evening along with newly elected former Raiders and Pendleton Heights coach and current Butler head coach Scott Hall.
Saturday’s North-South All-Star event — usually comprised of two seven-inning games — was condensed to one nine-inning affair after a morning rain delay and included Alexandria centerfielder Kaitlyn Bair and Arabians shortstop Kylie Davis.
The South team scored a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the North.
In addition to being the 1996 Indiana Miss Softball Award winner, Dombkowski was a three-time All-State selection and led the Raiders to the 1995 state finals. She posted a career record of 59-11 with an ERA of 0.60 and nearly 800 strikeouts. She also boasted a career batting average of .462 and went on to a four-year career at Purdue before coaching high school and college softball.
Hall was 47-19 at the helm for Shenandoah and 242-69 at Pendleton Heights before heading to Butler in 2010. He was the Indiana Coach of the Year in 2005, served as a district representative for the ICGSA from 2004-10 and was the softball committee chairperson from 2006-09. The Shenandoah graduate also won the ICGSA Service Award in 2009.
Bair was selected to the North roster following a senior season when she hit .484 for Alexandria (21-6). She clubbed seven home runs, drove in 31, hit nine doubles and five triples and posted an OPS of 1.400. Bair, the 2019 Herald Bulletin Area Player of the Year, will continue her softball career at Huntington University next year.
In addition to being named to the North squad, Davis capped her career as a Class 3A/4A First Team All-State selection by the ICGSA. She hit .485 this season and tied the program record with 16 doubles. She set a Pendleton Heights record with 48 runs scored and recorded 50 total hits while committing just three errors at the shortstop position. A four-year starter at shortstop, Davis will attend Indiana University and does not plan to continue her career beyond high school.
