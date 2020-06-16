ANDERSON — Situated on the floor behind the action at the net, a defensive specialist like Ally Hall can be a volleyball player that goes largely unnoticed or unsung. This is a role she typically played for the Pendleton Heights softball team as well, a defensive player who hit for a high average without the fanfare that goes with the big power numbers.
What cannot be ignored about Hall is just how good she has been at both sports the last four years. Her abilities were noticed by coaches, and her love for both will carry on as she plans to compete for the volleyball and softball teams at Anderson University later this year.
She had been receiving interest from Butler University, where her father Scott Hall is the softball coach, and the volleyball team. But a desire to continue playing both sports led to a family conversation and an option very close to home.
“I couldn’t get over the fact that I wouldn’t be playing softball anymore, that I had to choose,” Hall said. “During the summer before my senior year, my dad brought it up and said, ‘What about AU?’ … I finally went on a visit. What really brought me to AU was the Christian atmosphere, and that’s a huge part of my life.”
She has an ally in terms of playing both in AU volleyball coach Tami Miller. Two of her players from last season — Emily Benefiel and Taylor Lawson — also played softball in college.
“It’s hard to find schools where you can do that,” Miller said. “(Softball) Coach (Tony) Holloway and I have a great working relationship, and I myself was a softball-volleyball player at AU. I’m a real proponent of multi-sport athletes anyway.”
Hall, who hit .447 last year with a team-best 38 hits on the softball diamond and led the volleyball team in digs and serve receptions, jumped at the chance. It is an opportunity she relishes more after losing her final softball season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“And thank the Lord because otherwise my junior year would have been the last time I could play softball,” Hall said. “That was really a God moment for me. I didn’t have to have that as my last memory for me of playing softball.”
COVID-19 continues to be a concern heading into the fall for area athletes and their college coaches alike. While cases may be spiking in other areas of the country, they seem to be trending down in Indiana, which is good news for Miller and the Ravens. Each sport has its own set of challenges in this area, and volleyball is no exception.
“(Volleyball) is not a contact sport like football, basketball or lacrosse, sports like that,” Miller said. “The fact that three different people are going to contact that ball on your side of the court and three more on the other side of the court, that’s really the biggest challenge. We can be creative in a lot of ways in a practice setting, but when it comes to competition -- it’s going to depend on the prevalence of COVID-19. How is it going to be when we’re competing in September and October?”
The virus has not had the same devastating impact locally as it has in other parts of the country, something that gives Hall confidence school and sports will return for her this fall.
“I was never too worried about it. My mom is an ER nurse, so I feel like we always knew a lot about it,” Hall said of the virus. “I’m ready to go to campus and get back to normal.”
As the child of a coach, Hall also brings the intangible asset of having a high sports IQ with her that is attractive to Miller.
“That’s really important,” Miller said. “One of the things we struggle with at a small college is finding kids that really do know the game. So many parents spend a lot of money getting their kids coaching but don’t always get the right coaching. Her coming from an athletic family, and obviously with her dad coaching, she’s going to get it more than other kids might.
“We do look for Ally to contribute. It’s just a matter of how she fits in relation to the other players returning this fall.”
Leadership is a part of being the libero on the volleyball team, a role Hall played for the Arabians. Even as a freshman, she hopes to continue that part of her presence this fall for the Ravens.
“Whether I’m on the court or not, I plan to be a good teammate and make my teammates better,” Hall said. “Whatever role I am given, I will work as hard as I can to be the best for wherever I am needed.”
