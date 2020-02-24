INDIANAPOLIS — In 2011, just three years into his Frankton girls basketball coaching career, Stephan Hamaker had to step away. It was not because he was not successful. His teams were 40-27 during that span.
It was for a reason bigger than basketball.
“My wife and I were lucky enough to have our third kid during the third year of my first stint,” he said Monday during media day ahead of the IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “I actually missed tryouts. I couldn’t peel myself away to get in there. That entire season, I never felt like I was being a good father, a good husband, a good coach, a good teacher. So my wife and I sat down and made the decision that it was probably time for me to step away. I had no intent to ever come back and coach again.”
After three seasons away from the game, the job he left behind became available once again.
“Three years later, it became open and I want to give a big shoutout to my principal, Greg Granger, my athletic director, Brent Brobston, and even my assistant superintendant, Sterling Boles,” Hamaker said. “All three had a separate conversation with me, saying, ‘You needed to get back in there. You did a great job the first time. You’re great for the community and you’re great with the kids.’”
Granger said, in addition to his success on the court, having a respected Frankton teacher roaming the sideline and working with the girls team was a big factor in wanting Hamaker back in charge of the program.
“First things first, he was a teacher in the building,” Granger said. “There’s a lot to be said about recruiting kids (in the school) and making sure kids come out when you have a teacher in the building, so that was probably the most important thing. Two, he was somebody who was experienced at coaching and was embedded in the community.”
Brobston added that Hamaker’s personal character and coaching demeanor drove him to persuade the coach to return.
“I think that, not only does he do a great job of coaching, he’s even a better person,” Brobston said. “He’s great with kids. Kids really enjoy him as a coach, and they enjoy him in the classroom as a teacher. He’s got that personality that you want in a coach to work with kids.”
Hamaker said he learned a lot about coaching during his hiatus from watching others in practice, including Brobston.
“My first go around, I was really just a young, dumb kid thinking that I know everything,” Hamaker said. “When I came back, I realized how little I really knew. When I was away and watched Brent ... win a sectional championship in 2012, I thought, ‘This is what it’s all about.’”
Now in his sixth year back and ninth overall, Hamaker has done plenty of winning in his own right. He has a 150-76 record with three sectional and two regional championships and now has a semistate title on top of all that.
On Saturday, the Eagles (21-7) will play for their first state title against Linton-Stockton (24-5).
Hamaker said the time away made him a better coach and a student of the game.
“I came back with a different mindset,” he said. “A different offensive scheme, a different defensive scheme. Everything was different.”
Hamaker’s oldest daughter, Launa, is part of a talented freshman class and will dress Saturday for the championship game. He said having the chance to coach his daughter and share this tournament run with her has made it even more special.
“The opportunity to coach your daughter, I’ve heard horror stories and I’ve heard that it’s the best thing in the world, and there’s not really anything in between,” he said. “To be able to experience a conference championship, a sectional, a regional, a semistate, and an opportunity to play at Bankers Life with my daughter dressing and on the team, it’s been amazing. A great opportunity. So far, in her playing career, it’s been a pretty good experience.”
He said there are no plans to leave the game again anytime soon and when his coaching days at Frankton are over, he’ll be done with coaching.
“I’ve said it before. I’m going to coach one place and one place only,” Hamaker said. “Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.”
