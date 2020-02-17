FRANKTON -- Separated by 130 miles of highway, it is no surprise Frankton and South Central have never met in a girls basketball game.
Saturday evening, that changes as the teams will meet in the middle at the Berry Bowl to decide the Class 2A north representative for the IHSAA state finals from the Logansport semistate.
And there are many similarities between the teams.
No matter who the winner is in this matchup, they will be making their program's first trip to the state championship game. Frankton (20-7) has made it this far three times -- including just two years ago -- and South Central (21-7) once, back in 2005.
Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker believes nerves will be present for both teams early, but whoever gets their emotions under control first will have the advantage.
"We're kind of hoping that our emotions are going to help us and that we'll channel our emotions the right way since we've been there before," Hamaker said. "We're going to talk about that all week."
South Central is located in Union Mills, near Valparaiso in the northwestern corner of the state. Although the schools are separated by geography, there are a great deal of similarities statistically between them.
Both teams have played a tough schedule. The Eagles' opponents have a .536 winning percentage compared to .549 for the Satellites'. SC has won 13 of its last 15 games and Frankton 11 of its last 12. Both teams hold their opponents to under 40 points per game while scoring over 50 themselves.
"We feel like when we talk about our losses, we were playing high quality opponents," Hamaker said. "And the same for them as well. I think both are excited to be there, but we're still pretty hungry."
Almost as soon as the last net had been cut down in their gym Saturday night, Hamaker and his staff got to work. After watching some preliminary film, the Satellites are a team that has his respect.
"We've got 13 films already," Hamaker said. "My assistant is ahead of me, he's watched about five complete films. ... They're pretty dang athletic, one of the faster teams we've seen this year."
Of particular concern to Hamaker is 6-foot senior Amber Wolf. She leads the Satellites with 14.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
"She's definitely going to be a big focus," Hamaker said. "Her length and her size, we're a little nervous about some of the issues that she's going to potentially cause for us because, on film, we've seen her post up smaller players and put the ball on the floor against bigger players."
The Satellites also have three guards who can score in sophomores Abigail Tomblin (10.8) and Delanie Gale (9.2) and senior Faith Biggs (9.3). Gale and Biggs also shoot over 30 percent from 3-point range.
Hamaker hopes having four players on his roster that played in this game on the same floor two years ago will be an advantage.
"Until you get there and get a chance to play there, the moment can get big, and it was too big for us two years ago," Hamaker said. "Now that we're there again, the mindset of my seniors (Grace Alexander, Addie Gardner and Bailey Tucker) and my leaders, even Ava Gardner, a junior who was part of that as well, that really helps. I think it helps that our players are playing with a lot of confidence right now."
Both teams have arrived at this point doing what they do best. Hamaker said the Eagles will try to win sticking to their own game plan.
"I think you have to do what you do best. That's the No. 1 thing," he said. "But also, No. 2, you have to have a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C just in case we get out there and it's not going the way we expected it to. We'll have a few plans in place.
"We'll just give them everything we've got."
