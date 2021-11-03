HANOVER -- The fifth-seeded Anderson University volleyball team dropped a three-set decision (25-15, 27-25, 25-11) against No. 4 Hanover on Wednesday in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.
The first set saw the Panthers go on a 5-0 run before Felicity Bontrager put the Ravens (11-13, 4-5 HCAC) on the board with a kill. Hanover (17-9) followed with another run, this time picking up four points to make it a 9-1 game. Both teams started to exchange points, but the Panthers consistently held a 10-point lead over the Ravens.
Anderson picked up the first two points of Set 2. Hanover tied it 2-2 before the teams went back and forth to a 6-6 tie. The Ravens picked up three points, with the last coming off a kill from Tess Perdue for a 9-6 lead. Although Hanover was applying the offensive pressure, Anderson was able to stay ahead, at one point leading after a kill by Jimena Montano and two service aces from Erin Roach. Both teams were tied at 14-14 and 15-15. The Ravens once again went on another run, building a 20-15 lead. Hanover answered with a run of its own, tying the game at 20-apiece. The Ravens and Panthers exchanged points, last being tied at 25-25 before the Panthers secured the final two points to take the set.
The third set saw a dominating offense from Hanover. Anderson took the first point before the Panthers took a 4-1 lead. A kill by Bontrager brought the Ravens within two, but the Panthers took two points of their own. Then a kill by Montano made it a three-point game. The set sat at 7-4 in favor of Hanover before the Panthers went on a five-point run. The Ravens picked up one point before another Panther five-point run ensued. Anderson took a couple points to make it a 19-10 deficit. A kill by Bontrager was the Ravens' last point of the match as the Panthers closed out the set with a 25-11 victory.
Bontrager led the Ravens with seven kills and a .375 hitting percentage. Montano had six kills and two blocks. Brooke Troyer picked up 16 digs.
As the 2021-2022 season comes to the end, the Ravens will graduate five seniors: Bontrager, Kaycie Gates, Melanie Marchena, Alexis Sorrell and Troyer.
"I am disappointed that we did not come out ready to compete," Ravens coach Tami Miller said. "I give Hanover a lot of credit in that they were prepared to take out our offense, and they did just that. I am sad for our seniors who had to finish their season (on Wednesday). They deserved more out of us (on Wednesday) than what we gave them as a team. They have a lot to be proud of this season and in their careers. They had a great season this year, one that is even better than the final score reflects. We will miss every single one of these young ladies."
