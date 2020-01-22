ANDERSON — Anderson University’s men’s basketball team lost against the Hanover Panthers 66-53 on Wednesday. The game was tied at halftime before Hanover took advantage of fouls and offensive rebounds to pull away.
“My hat’s off to Hanover,” Ravens head coach Owen Handy said. “They came into our place today and were tougher and executed for 40 minutes. They consistently got the ball where they wanted it to go on offense and kept us from doing what we wanted to do.”
Malik Laffoon led the Ravens with 18 points. It was the eighth straight game in which the senior guard scored in double digits.
“My teammates have really been getting on me to be aggressive and shoot the ball,” Laffoon said. “That’s been a focus for me the last couple of games. I try to begin each game by being aggressive, and that allows me to take a step back and find my teammates when the defense focuses on me.”
Former Liberty Christian star Ronny Williams scored 12 points in his first start of the season. Former Frankton star Maurice Knight was held to just eight points but was effective on the defensive end, recording three steals and four blocks.
“We have a chance to be a good team when we share the ball on offense,” Handy said. “We did not do that very well today, especially against a team that plays defensive gaps the way Hanover does. We finished with just four assists on 22 made baskets.”
The Ravens fall to 5-4 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play following the loss, dropping their third game in the team’s last four contests. They will travel to Transylvania on Saturday for a game against the Pioneers.
