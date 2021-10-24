HANOVER -- The Anderson University women's soccer team entered Saturday in a three-way tie for first place in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with Hanover and Mount St. Joseph.
Saturday's game saw the Ravens take on Hanover College, receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA D-III national poll and ranked No. 3 in the latest USC NCAA D-III Region VII Poll, in an important battle. The game, which saw the Ravens take the lead two separate times, ultimately saw the Panthers pull away with a 4-2 victory.
Although Hanover (12-0-3, 7-0-1 HCAC) started the game with the offensive pressure, Anderson (7-6-2, 6-1-1) wasted no time getting on the board. Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort did the honors for the Ravens just four minutes after the opening whistle.
After a pack of Panthers stopped an offensive attack at the edge of the 18-yard box, they cleared the ball into open space. Fort was the only player around on either team to retrieve the ball. She took one touch to settle the ball before hitting a strike from around 30 yards out. The ball bounced just in front of the diving Panthers goalkeeper and went over her hands and into the goal giving the Ravens a 1-0 lead.
A Panther offensive attack ensued as the Panthers fired seven shots between the eighth and 20th minute, not allowing the Ravens to get any shots until the 23rd minute. Emmalee Paarlberg made three important saves to keep the Ravens ahead during this time.
During the first 45 minutes, the Panthers outshot the Ravens 11-4, but AU had the only goal. Paarlberg made five saves versus the Panthers' one save.
Hanover got its first goal in the 56th minute by Autumn Boothby.
The Ravens quickly responded to take back the lead just two minutes later. Harper Manion assisted the goal after stealing the ball from the Panthers' defense just to the right of the 18-yard box. Manion then sent a fast-paced ball across the box and backward to the top of the 18 where Lauren Brown struck a chipping ball over the goalkeeper and into the crossbar where the ball went straight down and across the line into the net.
The 2-1 lead lasted for seven minutes until the Panthers once again tied the game. Kelsey Hughes scored the tying goal off a Beth Cook assist on the Panthers' first shot after the Ravens' last goal.
Hanover got its third goal in the 74rd minute from Bri Matis for its first lead.
Then, in the 81st minute, the final goal of the match came as Maggie Day assisted Josie Dattilo for the Panthers.
The Ravens recorded seven shots with three on goal compared to the Panthers' 26 shots with 14 on goal. Fort and Brown put their only shots on frame and into the goal. Isabella Trader hit her one shot on frame. Rounding out the rest of the Ravens shots were Jessica Pulaski, Lillie Casey and Anhely Montes, all with one shot. Paarlberg made 10 saves.
"We came (into Saturday) with the mindset and energy to compete, and I was pleased with how we battled," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "The start was one of our strongest, and before the game we talked about being ready from the whistle and making your chances count. Fort had an awesome strike to put us up early and played really well across the field.
"Hanover is a dynamic and deep team and (we) knew we had to close down and contain. Unfortunately, they were able to capitalize on their chances in the second half, but I was proud of how we responded, and it was a great play by Harper to Lauren to tie it back up. Hanover hasn't given up two goals since opening weekend and only given up one goal since then, so this game shows us we can compete with the best of them. There's still a lot to play for to close out conference play and have another key game against Rose on Wednesday."
Anderson turns its focus toward the final game of the conference season. The Ravens are set to host Rose-Hulman (10-2-2, 6-1-1) on Wednesday.
Anderson and Rose-Hulman sit in a tie for third place behind Mount St. Joseph (10-7-1, 7-0-1) and Hanover.
Kickoff for Wednesday's match is set for 3:30 p.m. at Fridley Field for AU Appreciation Day.
