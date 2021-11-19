ANDERSON — First-year Liberty Christian girls basketball coach Brandon Hanshew is making two promises ahead of the 2021-22 season.
One is the Lions will play hard, and the other is a new culture is being established within the program.
The 2020 Lions won just five games, and Hanshew — an assistant for the Daleville girls team a year ago — did not like what he saw on film. He said this year’s team will be one the fans at The Den can be proud of.
“I want to change the culture to where the girls are excited,” he said. “I really feel like we have a great opportunity at Liberty to do that. The girls are buying in to what we are doing in practice, and they are hard workers.”
Hanshew will be relying on 5-foot-10 senior Mady Rees and 5-9 junior Shameel Clervrain as the cornerstones for this year’s team. While both are multi-sport athletes and talented basketball players, the coach also values them for their leadership on and off the court for a roster with over half its players being freshmen and sophomores.
“They are pivotal, not only for what they can do on the court but for their leadership off the court,” Hanshew said. “On the court, they have a huge impact. They make everybody better around them.”
He said Rees and fellow senior Rileigh Graham (5-10) and Cydnie Layton (5-7) have bought in to the new culture, where accountability is important.
“With Rileigh, Cydnie and Mady, they have responded to the call. They really have,” he said. “Rileigh has stepped up. She’s very vocal, and she’s really impressed me. I think she’ll have a big senior year as well as Mady.”
Among the young players Hanshew expects to make an immediate impact is 5-9 sophomore forward Kiarra House, a player he said is loaded with potential.
“She is very, very green, but she’s very coachable and she has a drive,” Hanshew said. “Especially on the defensive end, and that’s something we’re preaching this year. I couldn’t care less if we score 50 points. I believe in defense, and that’s something we hit on every single day. … She plays extremely hard on defense.”
Another sophomore to watch this season will be 5-9 guard Angel Watson. The new coach said she has only scratched the surface of what she could become on the court.
“She is a sophomore, a freak of an athlete,” he said. “It’s scary how athletic she is and the untapped potential that she has.”
The coach said LC fans can expect big differences between this team and last year’s.
“Their attitudes going into games is going to be way different than it was last season,” he said. “The culture has changed drastically in regards to effort, heart and taking it seriously.
“(Fans) can expect tough defense, tenacity. They will communicate, they will box out and they will do all the little things that don’t get recognized on a stat sheet.”
