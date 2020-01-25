BLOOMINGTON – On a November night earlier this season, long after teammates left following a game, Indiana junior center Joey Brunk put in a late night session at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, taking post feed after post feed from student managers.
Asked about the workout a few days later, Brunk said: “It’s something I feel like I have to do, just to be able to compete at this level.”
The 6-foot-11 Brunk has proven he can more than hold his own in the Big Ten. He was instrumental in IU pulling off a 67-63 upset of No. 11 Michigan State on Thursday night, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds.
The Hoosiers (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) will be looking for continued production from Brunk inside when they host No. 17 Maryland (15-4, 5-3) at Simon Skjodt Assembly on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS).
Brunk is averaging 9.8 points and 9.1 rebounds over his last eight games, with three games in double figures in scoring, four games in double figures in rebounding and one double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds on Jan. 15 at Rutgers). But Indiana coach Archie Miller said Brunk’s value goes beyond what he puts on the stat sheet.
“His everyday approach is something,” Miller said. “As a coach, you marvel at the work ethic. And there's no fake work ethic. There's no -- I mean, he's at it every day. He's given his absolute max on everything that he's doing. You never question his effort.”
Miller was expecting that kind of leadership when he added Brunk as a graduate transfer from Butler last spring. But what has impressed Miller is Brunk’s ability to adapt and grow during the course of the season.
“For a first-year player in our system, learning what's going on with new players -- he's improved as much as any player I've been around from month-to-month,” Miller said. “If you look at October and November, early December to late December and now January to late January, I mean he has absolutely brought us production.”
With Brunk and 6-9 freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis up front, IU was able to not only match Michigan State’s physicality but supersede it. The Hoosiers outrebounded Michigan State 31-29 on Thursday and outscored the Spartans 34-18 in the paint.
Jackson-Davis said Brunk is becoming a player others look up to because of his relentless effort.
“He's in the gym constantly,” Jackson-Davis said. “He always wants to get better. And so basically -- and he's just an energy, he's an energy giver. He gives everyone energy. He tries to be a leader for our team, and I think our guys are feeding off of that.”
Indiana is going to need its frontcourt to continue to play hard on both ends of the floor to avenge a 75-59 loss at Maryland earlier this month. Behind a career-high 25 points from sophomore forward Jalen Smith, Maryland picked up its first road win of the season earlier this week, rallying from down 14 points to beat Northwestern 77-66.
After dealing with preseason All-American Michigan State guard Cassius Winston on Thursday, the Hoosiers will need to try to contain another scoring point guard, Anthony Cowan Jr., who leads Maryland with 15.6 points per game.
Maryland led by as many as 30 points in its first meeting with Indiana on Jan. 4, but Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon expects a tougher game at Assembly Hall, where the Hoosiers are 12-1.
“It’s a totally different game for us because it’s at their place,” Turgeon said. “They’re really good in that building.”
