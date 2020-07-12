In a decade that saw three area boys basketball teams capture state championships and frequent regional championships, it is not surprising that the area produced many amazing individual performers as well.
This All-Decade team includes 1,000-point scorers, postseason heroes, Indiana All-Stars and Area Players of the Year with Kellen Dunham of Pendleton Heights leading the way.
Here is a look at some of the best boys to hit the hardwood for the 2010s.
Mark Albers, Pendleton Heights (2013-2017) — A member of the Arabians 1,000-point club, Albers led PH to the 2017 Madison County title before starting his college playing career.
Twice, Albers was a team captain and an All-State honoree and led the Arabians at 19.8 points per game as a senior. That year, the Arabians averaged an 18-point margin of victory in taking the county championship. After two years at Marian University, Albers transferred to Hanover College, where he started 18 games and scored 10.1 points per game last season.
Treivon Boyd, Anderson (2010-2013) — A driving force behind Anderson’s last boys basketball Madison County championship, Boyd scored over 1,000 career points for the Indians and went on to play at Goshen College.
As a junior, Boyd averaged 15.4 points and seven rebounds per game before raising his numbers to 16.8 points and 7.5 rebounds as a senior while shooting 56% from the field. In 2013, Boyd led Anderson to its last winning record (16-6) and the first of back-to-back Madison County Championships under coach Joe Nadaline.
Austin Compton, Frankton (2012-2015) — Compton ranks as the fourth-leading scorer in Eagles history and helped author the program’s first trip to the state finals in 2015.
Compton scored 15.6 points per game during the state finals season and finished with 1,232 total points in his career. He went on to play at St. Francis University in Fort Wayne, where he averaged 6.5 points per game over his four years.
Kellen Dunham, Pendleton Heights (2010-2012) — Name a basketball accomplishment, and Dunham probably achieved it.
He graduated as PH’s all-time leading scorer for a career (1899) and a game (45), led the state in scoring in 2012, won three Madison County and two sectional championships, was an Indiana All-Star, and went on to a prolific career at Butler University. Dunham is the third leading scorer (1946) in Bulldogs history, made 299 career three-point baskets — also good enough for third in Butler history — and won 86 games during his four-year career. He was the first player to lead Butler in scoring three straight years since 1998.
Gavin Griggs, Shenandoah (2013-2017) — Griggs became Shenandoah’s all-time leading scorer during his senior season, which coincided with the Raiders beginning their current streak of four straight sectional championships.
Griggs averaged 17.3 points per game as a senior to finish his career with 1,576 total. He led the Raiders to a pair of Henry County titles and was twice named IBCA Small School All-State. He will be a senior this fall at Olivet Nazarene University and has averaged just over five points per game during his college career.
Kayden Key, Frankton (2015-2019) — A state champion, a regional champion, and the 2019 THB Sports Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year, Key finished his career ranked second on Frankton’s career scoring list.
During his career, Key was also part of three CIC titles and Frankton’s first ever Madison County championship. He scored 18.3 points per game as a senior, including a memorable — and career high — 41 points in a win over Covington in regional. The third of three Key siblings to earn All-Decade honors for basketball, Kayden will start his college career this fall at Anderson University.
Maurice Knight, Frankton (2013-2017) — While he graduated as Frankton’s second all-time leading scorer (he was later bumped to third by his former teammate Key), Knight led the way for the school’s first ever basketball state championship in 2017.
That year, he scored 21.6 points per game and averaged better than seven rebounds per game and finished his Eagles career with 1,313 total points. He scored 35 in the 2017 semistate and added 23 in the state championship rout of Crawford County. Knight will be a senior at Anderson University this fall after averaging 19.1 points and 7.0 rebounds as a junior, both tops for the Ravens.
Aaron Korn, Frankton (2010-2014) — Sitting atop the Frankton scoring leaderboard is Korn with 1,994 points scored during his Eagles career.
A two-time Herald Bulletin Player of the Year, Korn was an Indiana Junior All-Star in 2013 after leading Frankton to the sectional title in 2012. He averaged 21.3 points per game as a senior before heading off to Lipscomb University for a four-year career, averaging better than four points per game as a junior and a senior.
Sean McDermott, Pendleton Heights (2011-2015) — Prior to a successful career at Butler University, McDermott was an Indiana All-Star for Pendleton Heights after averaging 16 points and 6.6 rebounds per game as a senior.
McDermott overcame a staph infection his junior season to score 14.6 points per game and was a 34% three-point shooter. During his Butler career, McDermott enjoyed season averages of 7.5 and 9.5 points his sophomore and junior season and was scoring at an 11.7 points per game clip in 2019-20 when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Nunn, Liberty Christian (2011-2015) — Chris Nunn led the Lions to their first Madison County title and to the brink of the state title game in 2015 and was THB Sports Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
He led the area that season at 21.7 points per game and helped Liberty to a 25-4 record and the state’s No. 1 ranking during the season. During his four years at LC, the Lions were 78-29 as a team and Nunn would go on to play at Purdue-Northwest.
Franklin Nunn, Liberty Christian (2012-2016) — Franklin Nunn was the leading scorer for the 2016 1A State Champion Lions, who rolled to a 26-4 record.
He scored 20.2 points per game and also led LC in rebounding at 7.9 per game, including 19 points and eight rebounds in the state championship win over Bloomfield. He also played at Purdue-Northwest, where he averaged 4.8 points per game as a freshman and 7.0 points as a sophomore, including a career-high 26 point game. He shared the 2016 THB Sports Player of the Year award with Lapel’s Jon Ross Richardson.
Avery Paddock, Alexandria (2015-2019) — Although his final season was cut short after eight games due to a knee injury, Paddock had already scored his 1,000th career point, was twice an Elite 11 selection, and is worthy of inclusion on this list.
He was scoring 17.6 points per game his senior year at the time of his injury after averaging 18.5 as a junior. He was also Alexandria’s leading rebounder and served as mentor and inspiration for the Tigers as they went on to win a sectional championship later that year. Despite the injury, Paddock went on to Mount St. Joseph University where he averaged 5.8 points per game as a freshman.
Jon Ross Richardson, Lapel (2013-2017) — A matchup nightmare for defenders, Jon Ross Richardson was the leading scorer for the 2016 Lapel 2A State Championship team and shared the 2016 THB Sports Area Player of the Year award with LC’s Franklin Nunn.
With a forward’s 6-foot-6 frame and the skillset of a guard, Richardson scored 15.6 points per game in 2016 for the Bulldogs, including a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds in the title game win over Howe. A 1,000-point career scorer at Lapel, and All-State after both his junior and senior seasons, Richardson signed to play at Rollins College.
Luke Richardson, Lapel (2015-2019) — A freshman reserve on the 2016 team, Luke Richardson made his own way as the star of a sectional championship team and scoring 1,000 career points at Lapel.
Luke was the 2018 THB Sports Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a junior after scoring 19.7 points per game and leading the Bulldogs to a surprise sectional championship. He followed up that with his senior season where he averaged a double-double at 20.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. After a year at Saginaw Valley State, Richardson transferred and will play for IU-Kokomo this season.
Ronny Williams, Liberty Christian (2013-2017) — One of the leaders of four straight sectional championships and the 2016 1A State championship, Williams earned IBCA Small School All-State honors as a junior and senior for the Lions.
Williams scored over 1,000 points in a career that saw him average 13.2 points per game at LC. Now preparing for his senior season at Anderson University, Williams is coming off a junior campaign when he scored 10.6 points per game and led the Ravens with 2.7 assists per game.
