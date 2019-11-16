MANCHESTER – Tyson Harley was 47-of-65 for 573 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions in the final game of his sensational freshman season, but Anderson University dropped a 70-54 decision at Manchester in the season finale.
Donavan Henderson Jr. topped Harley with an incredible 30 rushes for 394 yards and eight touchdowns as Manchester won the shootout.
Harley threw touchdown passes of 14 and 13 yards to Alex Barnett, 9 and 7 yards to Reggie Lipscomb and 5 yards to James Tucker. He also scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
The Ravens (3-7, 1-6 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) led 16-14 after the touchdown pass to Tucker with 13:21 remaining in the second quarter. But Manchester (4-6, 3-4) scored the next 14 points and never trailed again.
Anderson pulled within 35-28 on a touchdown pass to Barnett with 4:03 remaining in the third quarter, but the Spartans answered with the next 21 points.
Four Ravens topped 100 yards receiving. Sophomore Zac Tallent led the way with 15 catches for 192 yards, and he was joined by Tucker (10-130), Lipscomb (12-114) and Barnett (8-109).
Central Michigan 45, Ball State 44
MUNCIE — Jonathan Ward rushed for 105 yards and four touchdowns, Tommy Lazaro ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the second coming from the 2-yard line with 61 seconds left in the game, and Central Michigan overcame a big deficit for a road victory.
The Chippewas (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) trailed 27-11 at halftime and 41-31 heading into the final quarter. Central Michigan led 3-0 early and then didn’t lead again until its final drive.
Ward ran for his first TD in the second quarter from 1 yard out and then added scoring runs of 6, 9 and 1 yard in the third quarter to get the Chippewas within 10 points.
Quinten Dormady completed 27 of 38 passes for 356 yards and one interception for the Chippewas. Tyrone Scott had four catches for 95 yards.
Drew Plitt finished 14-of-25 for 268 yards with three TDs and a pick for the Cardinals (4-6, 3-3). Justin Hall had four catches for 95 yards and two scores. Riley Miller caught the other scoring pass for Ball State. Walter Fletcher led the Cardinals’ ground attack with 115 yards on 15 carries. Huntley added 106 yards rushing with a TD on 24 totes.
Indiana State 24, Youngstown State 17
TERRE HAUTE — Kurtis Wilderman was 17-of-20 for 140 yards and Indiana State rushed for three touchdowns in a victory over Youngstown State.
Indiana State led 24-10 with 5:56 remaining in the third quarter, but its next three possessions ended in two punts and a missed field goal. YSU went on a 12-play, 80-yard drive to pull within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and had another eight-play drive, but it stalled at the Indiana State 37.
Dominique Dafney, Nick Sims and Michael Haupert each had a rushing score for Indiana State (4-7, 2-5 Missouri Valley).
Joe Craycraft was intercepted two times for Youngstown State (5-6, 1-6). He finished 11-of-33 for 181 yards and one touchdown. He also had 11 carries for 123 yards, including an 80-yard score. C.J. Charleston caught five passes for 105 yards, and Ryan Emans had a TD grab.
