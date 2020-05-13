ANDERSON -- Pending approval from the Indiana Horse Racing Commission, Harrah’s Hoosier Park will kick off the delayed start of its 2020 racing season June 16 with a 6:30 p.m. first post time.
Racing will be contested on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule through Nov. 21 for a total of 111 days. It should also be noted racing will be conducted in a spectator-free manner until further notice.
“We again want to thank Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Horse Racing Commission staff for their leadership in paving the way for the opening of our barn area and ultimately the ability to conduct live racing,” senior vice president and general manager Trent McIntosh said. “I want to assure everyone that as we embark on the start of our race meet, we will do so in a manner whereby we will take every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our employees and horsemen.”
“While the opening night of every racing season is special, this one will be even more so,” vice president and general manager of racing Rick Moore said. “We want to thank our horsemen for their patience during this most difficult of times and wish everyone the very best of luck throughout the meet.”
Details regarding Indiana Sires Stakes schedule, Late Closer schedule, Open Stakes schedule and average daily purse distribution will be forthcoming.
