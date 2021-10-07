ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino played host to a stakes filled card Wednesday and with it hosted the final preliminary rounds of stakes action.
The Hoosier State’s top trotters and pacers were on display to solidify their spots in the $250,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Super Finals slated for Oct. 15 at Harrah’s Hoosier Park. Two divisions for the 2-year-old filly trotters, 2-year-old filly pacers and 2-year-old colt trotters were featured on the 14-race card.
M-M’s Dream looked every bit the part of a 6-5 favorite as she coasted to a 1:56 victory over Jusmakinyalook and driver Jordan Ross in the opening $65,000 division for 2-year-old trotting fillies. Driven by Sam Widger, M-M’s Dream moved to the lead down the backside and saved a :27.3 closing quarter to hold off all challengers. Trained by Henry Graber, the daughter of Swan For All and Trading Places recorded her fifth win from seven starts this season. M-M’s Dream is owned in partnership by Eleven Star Stables, F. Baldachino and Hillside Stables.
In the second division for 2-year-old trotting fillies, Fleurie turned in an impressive effort of her own to score in 1:55.1 as the heavy betting favorite with driver Peter Wrenn in the bike. Switching up her tactics from previous starts, Fleurie opted for a trip off the pace but still won by nearly four lengths. Trained by Melanie Wrenn, the homebred daughter of Muscle Massive and Renees Pocket recorded her fifth win of the season from seven starts and established a new lifetime best with the victory.
The 2-year-old trotting colts followed suit as the heavy favorites prevailed in both divisions. Dover In Motion returned to Harrah’s Hoosier Park after racing in the Mohawk Million in his last start and posted a 1:54.2 gate to wire score. With Ricky Macomber Jr. in the bike, Dover In Motion went to the front and never looked back en route to a 4 1/4 length victory over Yo Mister and James Yoder. Owned by M&M Racing and Norbert Joseph Maza, the gelded son of Dover Dan and Keystone Sadie recorded his seventh win from eight starts for trainer Jamie Macomber.
Ponda Adventure and Trace Tetrick captured the second division of stakes action for the 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings in 1:54.4. Ponda Adventure went to the front from Post 7 and was able to repel a late surge from Head Games and LeWayne Miller to get the victory. Trained by Erv Miller, Ponda Adventure notched his eighth win of the season from nine outs. Owned by Engel Stable, L.A. Willinger and J.D. Graham, the gelded son of Swan For All and Wildflower pushed his seasonal earnings over the $200,000 mark with the victory.
The biggest upsets were found in the 2-year-old pacing filly divisions on the card as Lorraine Smoke and James Yoder pulled the slight upset and pay $10.20 to win. Utilizing her customary late closing kick, Lorraine Smoke paced home in :26.4 to score in 1:52.4 over a track rated sloppy. Owned by Cheyenne and James Yoder, Lorraine Smoke has now won two of 12 lifetime starts.
In the final division, Always Gonna B You scored her second straight Indiana Sires Stakes win for trainer Jeff Cullipher and driver John DeLong. Scoring in a new lifetime best of 1:51.1 over a sloppy rated track, Always Gonna B You found late racing room up the inside to score. Trained by Jeff Cullipher, the daughter of Always A Virgin and Passing Fancy is owned by Val D’Or Farms in partnership with Roll The Dice Stable, who also bred the filly.
Live racing and Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Thursday with a 14-race card. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing will be conducted through Dec. 4.
