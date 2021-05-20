ANDERSON — For the first time in over 10 years, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will add Sundays to the racing calendar beginning this weekend. Harrah’s Hoosier Park will host live racing Wednesday through Sunday with a 6:30 p.m. first post. The full schedule continues through Sept. 24 before dropping back down to a Wednesday through Saturday schedule through Dec. 4.
In addition to Wednesday through Friday, Sunday cards will also feature a $10,000 guaranteed pool in the Hoosier High Five wager. The Hoosier High Five will take place in the final race of the evening and challenge handicappers to pick the top five finishers in the race. In addition to a $10,000 Guaranteed pool, the Hoosier High Five also features a low takeout of 12% for a $0.20 minimum wager.
Sundays will also introduce a new racing promotion for on-track customers with the Super Ticket Sunday promotion. Guests wagering on any live Hoosier Park race while using a Caesars Rewards card will have a chance to instantly win select prizes up to a $250 race voucher. The Super Ticket Sunday promotion will run every Sunday of live racing at Hoosier Park during the 2021 season. The Homestretch Clubhouse will be open for dining on Sundays during live racing along with the family favorite eatery Dog N Suds located on the lower level of the grandstand.
“We are excited to add Sundays to our racing lineup. We believe that the simulcast world will find that Harrah’s Hoosier Park will be a great addition to the Sunday night action,” said Rick Moore, Hoosier Park vice president and general manager of racing. “And as far as on-track is concerned, we feel that early Sunday evenings will provide families with the opportunity to wind down their weekend activities with an enjoyable night of great harness racing.”
Sunday racing is one of a variety of changes made to the schedule at Hoosier Park for 2021. Hoosier Park’s 2021 season of live harness racing will extend into December for the first time, with live racing being conducted through Dec. 4. For the first time, Hoosier Park will also offer live racing on both the night before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving night.
With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., Hoosier Park will offer a lucrative stakes program throughout the season highlighted by the 28th edition of the $300,000 est. Dan Patch Stakes on Aug. 13.
Hoosier Park will offer free online racing programs on the Hoosier Park website for Sunday and every night of live harness racing action throughout the season.
