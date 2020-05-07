ANDERSON -- After receiving approval from the Indiana Horse Racing Commission, Harrah’s Hoosier Park will begin the process of reopening its barn area May 11.
Horsemen will be assigned days and times for arrival to ensure an orderly entrance into the Hoosier Park barn area beginning May 11. On this date, horses located in Indiana will be eligible to start moving into the barn area that will house 600 horses when at capacity.
Horses outside the state of Indiana will be allowed entrance beginning May 24. A return to normal hours and days of training will take place May 18.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to be able to open up our barn area to our loyal horsemen who have been so patient during this most difficult of times,” Hoosier Park senior vice president and general manager Trent McIntosh said. “The delay in opening of our 2020 meet has been difficult for everyone, and we appreciate our Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Horse Racing Commission staff for their leadership and guidance.
“We look forward to racing in the near future in a manner whereby we will take every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our employees and horsemen.”
Qualifying races will be conducted on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday schedule starting May 19 up to the beginning of the meet, after which qualifying days will return to the regular Wednesday and Saturday schedule.
“This is a significant step towards starting our 2020 racing season,” Hoosier Park vice president and general manager of racing Rick Moore said. “It will be so exciting to have horses out on the track prepping for the start of the meet. We look forward to partnering with the Indiana Standardbred Association on another racing season that the entire Indiana harness racing industry will be proud of.”
Alterations to the previously released race dates, condition sheet and stakes schedule will be published online at www.Harrahshoosierpark.com next week.
The racing timeline is subject to change should the governor halt or modify any of the state's stages for reopening.
