PENDLETON -- With its Hoosier Heritage Conference opener four days away, Pendleton Heights' girls soccer team got appropriate preparation Saturday.
A West Lafayette Harrison squad that is likely superior to any of the Arabians' seven HHC opponents definitely was so against PH on Saturday.
The Raiders effortlessly struck for two early goals, controlled play throughout and left with a 4-1 decision.
"They're one of the top teams in the state, whether the rankings show it or not," said PH coach Mark Davy of unranked Harrison (5-0). "They're a quality side, year in and year out."
Harrison had the Arabians (2-2-1) on the defensive from the opening whistle, and the Raiders didn't allow PH -- which had scored 17 times this year -- many opportunities to set up an attack.
Morgan Bart opened the scoring for the Lafayette-area school in the 11th minute, and after Arabian Macy Browning shot wide, the Raiders went forward and Lexi Fraley made it 2-0 two minutes after the first goal.
Ava Conner tallied for Harrison in the 37th minute, and in the 48th, Fraley converted on a penalty kick.
The Arabians were on the short end of a couple of scrambles at their end of the field, but when they had one on the offensive end, they made good.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Prickett finished a chance in the 66th minute for her third goal of the season. Emma Romine won a 50-50 ball near the 18-yard line after a Harrison foul and fed Prickett.
"In games like this, especially against quality competition, there's not going to be a lot of mistakes, but if there's a mistake here and there, you've got to capitalize on it," Davy said.
Shots were 13-4 in Harrison's favor, and PH goalkeeper Gracie Conkling made five saves.
Davy said the Raiders' speed and physicality is on a different level than his squad has faced, and once the Arabians adjust, they will become more comfortable.
"I was very pleased with how well we played today," Davy said. "The scoreboard doesn't always show how our effort and how our play was, but playing one of the best teams in the state (and) probably one of the best teams we'll play all year, the defensive effort was there, and we played together."
PH begins conference play Wednesday at home against Greenfield-Central.
