FAIRMOUNT -- Andrew Harvey is making a habit of setting records, and he is far from done for this season.
The Pendleton Heights senior Friday night obliterated the Madison County meet records in the discus and shot put at Madison-Grant, and he bettered his school mark in the discus that was set in the season's first competition.
Harvey's discus throw of 179-foot-3 was more than 24 feet better than the previous county record -- set in 2006 by PH's Chris Shaw -- and 10 inches farther than his personal mark.
"It's nice to see a lot of hard work that you put in start to pay off," Harvey said. "It was something I was gunning for at the beginning of the season, so it's a good mark that I can build on for later in the season."
Harvey's throw Friday would have won the IHSAA state meet in 2019 by 2 feet, and he has stamped himself as a favorite in this year's state meet at Ben Davis.
In the shot put, Harvey's heave of 54-5 3/4 bested the 2019 meet record of 52-5 by M-G's AJ Jones. Harvey set a school record Wednesday at Marion (54-10 1/2).
"I've had some big fouls in practice and big fouls in meets, so I'm still trying to get over that 57-, 58-foot mark that I keep scratching on," Harvey said. "The big goal is 60 feet, and that's something I could hit later in the year."
Harvey, who won the John McCord Memorial Award as outstanding boys performer, helped spur the Arabians to their third straight team title (171 points). PH won five events and held off resurgent Frankton by 22 points.
The PH girls continued their domination of this meet, as they ran off with the trophy for the 13th time in a row. The Arabians had 193 points and second-place M-G finished with 87.
M-G junior Emma Ewer's triple victories earned her the girls McCord Award. Ewer captured the 100 meters (13.44), 200 (27.23) and 300 hurdles (49.49).
The PH girls won seven events and scored in double digits in every event except the 100 hurdles, in which Brielle Tyler was second (eight points).
PH's Laney Ricker swept the 1,600 (5:24.79) and 3,200 (12:35.45). Kaitlyn Prickett won the 400 (1:05.20), and Maddie Heineman topped the pole vaulters at 9 feet.
It was all Arabians in the relays. The 4x800 team of Abby Davidson, Olivia Welpott, Jillian Jackson and Jaycee Thurman ran 11:19.50. In the 4x100, Alivia Fox, Emma Weflen, Emma Kunkle and Maddie Terrell won in 54.09, and Terrell, Prickett, Abby Fisher and Bailey Pippin combined for a 4x400 time of 4:33.95.
On the boys side, Avry Carpenter matched Ricker's distance successes. Carpenter ran the 1,600 in 4:39.83 and the 3,200 in 10:35.73.
The other PH boys winner was Brenden Hubble in the pole vault (8 feet).
Like the Arabian girls, the Frankton boys won all three of their relay races, and the Eagles had three individual champions.
Frankton was tops in the 4x100 (Braydon Tomlinson, Jacob Davenport, Ephrem Nunley and Henely Betor in 47.21), 4x400 (Brice Everitt, Bradley Lawrence, Luke Harrison and Zach Davenport in 3:37.01) and 4x800 (Everitt, Lawrence, Zach Davenport and Jack Melvin in 8:39.57).
Everitt won the 400 (53.40), and teammates Blake Mills in the long jump (20 feet) and Braxton Walls in the high jump (6-2) did the same. Frankton's Bella Dean took the 100 hurdles (17.86).
M-G's Tanner Brooks doubled in the 100 (11.54) and 200 (23.20), and the Argylls' Azmae Turner copped the girls long jump (14-8 3/4).
Elwood saw Jayden Reese win the boys 300 hurdles (43.90) and Alivia Boston the girls discus (95 feet).
Anderson Prep's Larry Rodriguez took the 110 hurdles (18.14) and Tyra Gillispie the 800 (2:42.25).
Alexandria's Reanna Stinson won the high jump for the second time (5-1), while Liberty Christian's Noah Price captured his 800 race (2:02.74), and Anderson's Makena Higgins was the best girls shot putter (34-1).
