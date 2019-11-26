ANDERSON — Anderson University’s women’s basketball team dominated Tuesday against Bob Jones University, defeating the Bruins 67-50.
Five Ravens finished with double-digits in the scoring column, led by sophomore Lexi Dellinger with 16. Dellinger hit four 3s and added nine rebounds and four assists. She repeatedly carved up the Bruins’ defense and was around the ball all night.
Reigning freshman of the year Payton Moore got hot in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points. Madison-Grant alumn Hannah Hawkins was dominant in the paint with 10 points and 13 rebounds to go along with six blocks, tying the school record for blocks in a game.
“Tonight, I set a goal to try my best to not let my girl score,” Hawkins said. “I just tried to stay on my feet and not let anyone score over me while also just being aggressive, blocking out and rebounding.”
Three-pointers were the story of the game, with the Ravens hitting on nine of their 24 attempts, including several in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Madison Shupe led the way for Bob Jones with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. The Bruins moved the ball well, with seven of their nine players scoring. They were undersized against the tandem of Hawkins and Moore inside and lost the rebound battle 39-25.
The Ravens moved to 2-3. They are very hard to beat when Dellinger is able to get in rhythm and orchestrate the offense. However, the x-factor for the Ravens has been the play of Hawkins on the inside. When she is dominating on the block, they become a much better team.
This was proven in the second half when the Ravens outscored the Bruins 32-18. Hawkins recorded four blocks in the second half.
“In the second half, we just came out ready,” Hawkins said. “We knew we were capable of winning, so we cracked down on our defense and started taking smarter shots on the offensive end.”
AU will begin its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Confence season next Tuesday as it travels to Defiance.
