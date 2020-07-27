CARMEL -- The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Monday its council of presidents has voted unanimously to move the start of competition for some "high contact risk" fall sports to the spring.
The affected sports are football, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.
In a release, the HCAC said athletes in these sports will be allowed to participate in "extensive team activities" during the fall before starting their seasons in the spring.
Part of the HCAC's decision was based in "careful analysis" by member schools of their ability to meet the NCAA's testing recommendations "without drawing vital health resources from their local communities."
The conference also expressed hope "continued scientific and testing gains" will provide a safer environment for high risk contact sports in the spring.
"While this is disappointing for our student-athletes and staff, we are not alone as this decision is being made by conferences and universities all across the country," Anderson University athletic director Marcie Taylor said in the release. "My heart aches for our student-athletes, but we know this is the right thing for their health and safety and our community at this time.
"We are committed as an institution to providing the best possible campus experience this fall under the current health conditions, which includes offering meaningful athletically related activity during the fall semester.
"Our coaches have done exceptional work this spring and summer to remain engaged with student-athletes. They were instrumental in guiding them through a very challenging time during the spring semester and will continue to do so as students return to campus in August."
Golf, tennis and cross country will move forward with fall competition, and baseball and softball will be able to play limited fall schedules that will not count toward conference play.
Basketball is also defined as a high contact risk sport by the NCAA, and a decision on that sport will be made in the near future, according to the release.
Swimming and diving will continue as scheduled. There also have been no alterations made to schedules for track and field and men's and women's lacrosse.
