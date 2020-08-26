CARMEL -- The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Council of Presidents, after receiving and reviewing the latest information and guidance from the NCAA Division III leadership concerning the return to sport for fall, voted unanimously to postpone all conference-related contests and competitions, including HCAC Championships slated for fall 2020.
The HCAC Council of Presidents had previously made the decision to modify the timing of conference competition and championships for fall sports classified by the NCAA as high-contact risk (football, men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball) and to conduct conference competition for those sports during the spring. The latest vote also postpones competition in those sports the NCAA classified as medium- and low-contact risk (women’s golf, women’s tennis and men’s and women’s cross country). The conference will work with the coaching groups in each of these sports regarding the shift to a spring conference season.
The Council of Presidents felt member institutions have made every reasonable effort to conduct safe competitions this fall, meeting the resocialization expectations of the NCAA. Given the recent statement from the Division III leadership, the Council voted to suspend conference-related competition until Jan. 1. They also affirmed each institution will retain the individual institutional autonomy to conduct athletic-related activities as they see fit.
The winter sports of basketball (defined as a high-contact risk sport by the NCAA) and swimming and diving (classified as a low-contact risk sport by the NCAA) will not hold conference competition prior to January.
