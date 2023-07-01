BROWNSBURG — Three rising class of 2025 prospects from Madison County flourished in the second session of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Indiana High School Athletic Association Top 100 Showcase June 17.
Lapel twins Brode and Bode Judge sported royal blue showcase shirts, and began individual drill stations revealing their handles followed with a layup or jumpshot. The tandem began to work together and closed out to the perimeter on defense for intense 2-on-2 matchups. In the siblings first scrimmage, Brode sparked the offense and hit a tough 3-pointer at the top of the key over a hedging defender. The slashing guard later cut to the corner and drilled another contested 3-pointer to extend the lead.
“I hit a lot of tough shots, I got a lot of good rebounds and distributed the ball really well,” Brode said. “I did a really good job of playmaking. To really stand out, you have got to do all of the little things like crash the boards, dive on loose balls, be a good teammate and have a good attitude.”
Bode mounted a physical presence in the paint, aggressively crashing the glass and made three putback layups in the second scrimmage. As the game became more physical, he posted up his defender, called for the rock, and pulled 15 feet away from the basket to hit a turnaround jumper. Bode later sealed off his defender with a pick and Brode delivered a dime overtop for an open deuce. The duo battled in a tetrad of hoops sessions, which proved to come down to the final shot in the first and fourth scrimmage.
“I feel like when everyone is close in skill level, my hustle on defense kind of sets me apart,” Bode said. “I feel like the last couple of years, I have proved that I can play in the post so I want to work on my guard skills like shooting and ball handling.”
Bode led Lapel in rebounding and reached 20 points in three games last season. The 6-foot-6 big man for the Bulldogs expressed a commitment to working on his mid-range shot.
“Bode is extremely strong and spends a lot of time in the weight room,” Lapel coach Kevin Cherry said. “His body is as good as you can ask for and you can see it pays off for him. He is probably the best rebounder outside of his area that I have ever coached. He has a high motor, runs the floor and can score in the post at his position.”
Brode led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14 points per game last season. In the opening round of the Madison County Tournament, he scored a season-high 26 points in a 37-point rout over Anderson Prep. He began the calendar year by outscoring the Jets himself with 18 points in the first half. Cherry reminisced over moments when Brode showed progression in playing through contact and mentioned the most notable performance of his sophomore season was in a 61-51 upset win over Oak Hill.
“The first thing most people recognize is his (Brode) size, length and athleticism,” Cherry said. “Brode is a true guard type and plays his heart out on the floor. There are times where the coaches are just like, ‘Man that guy can just flat out score the basketball’.”
Cherry credits the twins for bringing the team together during the offseason and indicated an excitement to coach through their continued growth. After completing his first season at Lapel, Cherry is determined to command the Bulldogs to its second Madison County Tournament title and first since Lapel’s state title run in 2016.
“This summer, our chemistry has been really good and they have been a central part of that,” Cherry said. ”We have a chance for them to have a good junior campaign. No easy heights in our schedule so we will try to play the best brand of basketball we can.”
Brode acknowledged his objective is to win county tournament hardware for Lapel and for the Bulldogs to play deep in the postseason. The 6-foot-4 guard intends to improve the physicality aspect of his game to drive to the basket and finish layups through contact.
“Really just trying to improve on my strength and agility so I can guard the quicker guards and if I have to be able to bang in the post as well,” Brode said.
The siblings rotated together throughout the second session, but their squad never met up on the same court as Anderson’s Damien King.
The Tribe’s 6-foot-4 junior-to-be described his lockdown defense and shooting ability as the best traits he displayed on the court, with his best performance shown on the main court. In front of dozens of college scouts, King drove to the rim and rose to finish a tough lay up, and later sliced a pair of 3s through the net from the corner and outside wing.
“I am working to improve getting more shots off and getting to my spot in the mid range,” King said.
Earlier in Brownsburg’s South gym on the second level, players engaged in a 5-on-5 full-court transition drill with one defensive player lagging behind the pack. In the scrimmage on the main court, King bustled back after a miss for a chase down block to exhibit his recovery instincts. King possesses the ability to rattle the rim by dunking the ball and can soar to deny a jump shot from seemingly out of nowhere.
“Actually, when I missed the 3-pointer and hustled back for that block on an attempted mid-range shot,” King mentioned as his most memorable play.
As a sophomore, King averaged 11.5 points per game on 77% shooting from the floor, and led the Madison County Tournament Champions with 115 total rebounds. King plays summer AAU basketball for George Hill All Indy 17u and has been in communication with IUPUI, Kent State and Toledo. He expressed plans to take an official visit to IU Indianapolis before school begins in August.