ANDERSON — Some of the brightest stars in all of Harness Racing will descend upon Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday as Grand Circuit racing action returns to Hoosier Park’s seven-eighths mile oval for the third time this season.
With over $1.2 million in purses to be distributed, Hoosier Park will offer arguably one of the best cards of the 2020 live racing season with a 15-race slate that includes the $150,000 Caesars Trotting Classic, the $221,000 Kentuckiana Stallion Management Stakes, the $140,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby, the $120,000 Elevation Pace and the $100,000 Jenna’s Beach Boy Pace. First post is 6:30 p.m.
A talented field of 10 will be sent postward in this year’s edition of the $150,000 Caesars Trotting Classic. Maple Leaf Trot winner Atlanta has been enlisted as the 8-5 slight morning line choice from Post 8 with David Miller in the bike. Trained by Ron Burke, the 5-year-old daughter of Chapter Seven and Hemi Blue Chip has won three of seven outings while bankrolling $414,564 in purse earnings.
Lindy The Great captured last year’s edition of the Caesars Trotting Classic and will start from Post 10 with regular pilot Andy Miller in the bike. Trained by Julie Miller, Lindy The Great will look to become the first Caesars Trotting Classic back-to-back winner in the history of the race.
The field for Friday’s main event also includes seven millionaires and three Indiana-sired trotters. The Hoosier state will be well represented as Bridge To Jesse’s, Fiftydallarbill and Custom Cantab will look to capture Indiana’s richest trotting event.
Not to be outdone by their trotting counterparts, an accomplished field of 10 will line up behind the gate for the $140,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby. After winning in the 2020 Dan Patch Stakes, Century Farroh will return to Hoosier Park and will play the role of morning line favorite from Post 8. Trained by Ian Moore, Century Farroh most recently finished third in the Canadian Pacing Derby behind Dorsoduro Hanover and Dancin Lou, who have drawn Post 10 and Post 6, respectively, in the Hoosier Park Pacing Derby.
A $25,000 Guaranteed Superfecta will be available in the $150,000 Caesars Trotting Classic, slated as the 13th race on the program, and a $20,000 Guaranteed Superfecta in the $176,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby, the 12th race on the program. A $15,000 Hoosier High-5 will also be offered on the last race of the program. Each wager is available through the cooperative efforts of the United States Trotting Association, Hoosier Park and the Indiana Standardbred Association.
Friday’s stakes-filled card is part of Hoosier Park’s 2020 Championship Meet, which features a $4 million stakes schedule. The 12-week championship stretch, which kicked off Aug. 9 with the $200,000 Dan Patch Stakes, will be highlighted by the return of the Breeders Crown on October 30-31.
With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through Nov. 21.
