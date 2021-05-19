Parris Campbell knew something was wrong immediately.
If there’s anything the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver has become familiar with during his first two NFL seasons, it’s the many variations of pain. When he was hit by a Minnesota Vikings defender during Week 2 last September at Lucas Oil Stadium, his leg experienced some unnatural torque on the way down to the turf.
But it was the sound that provided the first clue.
“As soon as I took the hit, I actually heard my knee, like, pop,” Campbell said. “So I knew what it was right away.”
There were no complete tears, but both the posterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament were strained. He missed the final 14 games of the regular season and the playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills, adding to the frustration of his early NFL career.
But 2021 is a new year, and Campbell is looking forward to a fresh start. He’ll wear No. 1 for the first time, and he’s been a full participant in the team’s organized training activities this week.
“Things have been going great,” he said. “I actually got cleared. I’m 100% as of last week. So it feels good to be back out there having fun. So everything’s good.”
When Campbell was drafted in 2019, head coach Frank Reich couldn’t wipe the smile from his face. The speedy wide receiver seems like a perfect fit for Reich’s offense with an ability to play multiple positions and dynamic talent with the ball in his hands.
There have been flashes of Campbell’s vast potential, most notably in last year’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Campbell caught six passes for 71 yards and had one carry for 9 yards while playing 82% of the offensive snaps.
“I think I had a lot of explosive plays that game,” he said. “That was the game where I kind of felt like myself again, coming off my rookie season – just dealing with all those things I did my rookie year. So I think that’s just a piece of what I can do, for sure.”
Indianapolis placed a priority on adding to its offensive arsenal this offseason, but the returns of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and running back Marlon Mack and the drafting of tight end Kylen Granson were the only significant moves.
If Campbell can become the consistent playmaker the Colts believe him to be, he could be seen as the third major addition.
“I’m nothing but excited for Parris,” said linebacker Bobby Okereke, a fellow 2019 draft pick. “To see his energy every day coming in the building – I mean, he’s moving. That’s when Parris is at his best, when he’s showcasing his speed, showcasing that playmaking ability. So nothing but respect for him. To see all the adversity he’s gone through these past two years and to see where’s he at now – just kept his head down, kept working hard and stayed true to him. So major props to him and excited for him in a big Year 3.”
Campbell doesn’t plan to alter anything on the field.
To this point, his injuries have been freak occurrences or simple bad luck. It’s not been a result of a lack of conditioning or discipline.
So the 23-year-old wide receiver is trying to put them out of his mind.
Of course, he wants to play a full and healthy season for the first time. But he doesn’t believe dwelling on the past will aid future results.
“I think (bad luck) just comes with the territory,” Campbell said. “I don’t think you necessarily can avoid those things. I think the biggest thing for me is going to be going into this season and not thinking about those things. ’Cause then I feel like you play timid, play nervous. So just go in there with a clear head.”
