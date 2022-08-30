ANDERSON--With 16.6 seconds left on the clock, Hamilton Heights forward Sam Harpham scored the game-winning goal to give the Huskies their first road victory of the season.
Harpham’s second goal of the night was the first game-winning goal in his teenage life.
“I kind of used tunnel vision through the last play. At the last minute, it's just thinking about what you are going to do next in the game,” Harpham said.
In the final seconds as Anderson attempted to clear the ball out, Alex Furst blocked the kick to send the ball soaring through the dark sky. Phoenix Vondersaar found the loose ball and connected with Harpham inside the box to give the Huskies the lead.
Hamilton Heights was able to capitalize on the late takeaway in a game decided by a matter of inches and precious seconds. The distraught look of defeat filled the Anderson players as they collectively fell to the grass, recognizing their fate.
“We kept fighting although we lost the momentum and they were knocking on our door the last 20 minutes,” Hamilton Heights coach Drew Colvin said. “We stayed in it til the end and the game is not over until the whistle blows.”
Micah Colvin opened the scoring for Hamilton Heights 18 minutes into the battle with a goal off a free-kick from midfield. Vondersaar tallied a second goal for the Huskies just 50 seconds later to extend the lead.
“(Vondersaar) ran wild on us in that first half, but at the half we talked about making sure the wings were aware of where he was so we would have a second defender on him,” Anderson coach Chris Spolyar said.
Anderson retaliated in the 23rd minute as senior Jonatan Rivera-Polancon connected from long-distance on a free-kick to cut the deficit to one goal. With just six minutes left in the first half, senior Alfredo Lopez-Lopez tied the game on a breakaway that had the Anderson faithful in a frenzy.
“Anderson has a potent offense and if you lay back on your heels, they just don't quit,” Colvin said.
Harpham scored his first goal at the 37th minute of the first half, which also gave Hamilton Heights the lead before the break.
Rivera-Polanco scored a goal just four minutes into the second half to tie the slugfest back at 3-3.
The Indians held the Huskies scoreless for over 39 minutes in the second half of a defeat that required two comebacks.
“They know that there is this level in them that they can bring every night,” Spolyar said. “The game of soccer is a passionate game and these guys love the game and we are starting to form a really tight group.”