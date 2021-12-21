ANDERSON — Success begets confidence and vice versa. At least that appears to be the case for Pendleton Heights diver Maddie Heineman.
Fresh off her Hoosier Heritage Conference championship last week, Heineman took the top spot again for the Arabians as her girls team defeated a short-handed Anderson squad 135-51 Tuesday evening.
The Indians gained a split of the dual meet as the boys team topped the Arabians 102-78.
Heineman, who hopes to improve on her eighth-place sectional finish last season and be one of the top four finishers to advance, said her early season results are tracking in the right direction.
“I’m really happy with my spot so far this year. It’s significantly better than last season,” Heineman said. “I’m really hoping for a good placement at sectional. My score at conference this year would have gotten me fifth at sectional last year, so hopefully with more practice and a little bit more time, by February I’ll be in the top four in scores.”
Both Heineman and PH swim coach Amanda Safford credit diving instructor Shelly Crehan with helping develop Heineman’s skills and improve her postseason chances.
“She’s had some significant improvement already out of the gates,” Safford said. “Coach Shelly is one of our diving coaches, and she has a great background of experience herself as a diver, and she has been great with the training of the divers and providing some insights.”
PH’s Ashur Grobey made it a sweep for the Arabians’ divers as he took the boys competition.
The Anderson boys team was boosted by a strong meet for senior Aidan Barrett, who returns after being unable to compete last season. He posted individual wins in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly and was also part of two winning relay teams, the 200-yard medley relay with Jacob Zerkel, Sam Eskew and Michael Strait and the 200-yard freestyle relay with Zerkel, Bowel Libler and Strait.
“It’s nice to have him back as a senior. We need that senior leadership,” Anderson coach Jeff Eddy said. “He finally had a really good meet tonight, swam smarter races tonight. He had been trying to go out too hard and too fast, but tonight he understood to be more under control. He was much better.”
Strait also scored a pair of wins for the Indians in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly while Eskew added another Anderson victory — in come-from-behind fashion — in the 500-yard freestyle.
The Anderson girls were missing over 10 swimmers due to contact tracing, which impacted the depth and ability to compete with the Arabians. But senior Amber Lindzy did score a pair of wins for the Indians, taking the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle — the latter by over two minutes.
For the PH team, the winners for the girls team included Clara McIntyre (50-yard freestyle), Sophie Kaster (100-yard butterfly), Kennedy Safford (100-yard freestyle), Claire Wittkamper (100-yard backstroke) and Mallory Gentry (100-yard breaststroke) with Wittkamper, Kaster and Gentry teaming up with Allie Ray for the 200-medly relay win, and Alia Walters, Allison Gentry, Alexis Sutton and Ella Dixon took the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The Arabians’ wins were also highlighted by the McKinney siblings — senior Grace and freshman Evan — who each won the 200-yard individual medley races with personal-best times. Grace also teamed up with Catherin Dudley, Kaster and Walters to win the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Evan McKinney also won the 100-yard backstroke for the Arabians, who saw senior Tyler Hollendonner return from contact tracing and post a win in the 100-yard breaststroke.
“(The McKinneys) are such great swimmers, you can put them in any event and they’re going to do well,” Coach Safford said. “(Hollendonner) has been a great performer over the years, and he’s our only boys captain this year. He brings so much to the team.”
Pendleton Heights will return to action Jan. 4 at Oak Hill while Anderson will head to Purdue on Jan. 8 for the North Central Conference championships.
“I’d love to get some individual championships. That’s my goal,” Eddy said. “And best times, we’ve got to get some best times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.