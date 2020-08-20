Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season and is one of the favorites to win the prestigious award this year.
Would Fields be eligible for the trophy if he chooses to play in a winter or spring Big Ten season with the Buckeyes?
Right now, it’s a tricky subject. The Heisman Trophy ceremony remains tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12 in New York City. However, that would put its announcement a week before the rescheduled SEC Championship game, which is slated for Dec. 19.
With the Pac-12 and Big Ten postponing their fall seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic and exploring options to play in the winter and the spring, would the Heisman Trophy consider moving the award back to when all Power Five conferences complete their seasons?
“The Heisman Trust has nothing to relay at this time,” Heisman Trust associate director Tim Henning said in an email earlier this week, when asked whether the date of handing out the trophy would be moved.
Per William Hill Sportsbook, Fields was a 7-2 favorite to win the award in February, followed by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was listed at 4-1. The ACC is pushing ahead with plans to play in the fall, which would make Lawrence the more clear favorite for the award if it isn’t moved.
Fields passed for 3,273 yards and 41 TDs last season, while rushing for 484 yards and 10 more TDs.
The last Big Ten player to win the Heisman Trophy was Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith in 2006. Marcus Mariota was the last Pac-12 player to win the Heisman, winning the award for the Oregon Ducks in 2014.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wrote in an open letter Wednesday night his decision to cancel fall sports, including football, will not be revisited -- even after an outcry from coaches and parents of players who were upset they were not consulted. Warren provided further clarity for the decision in the detailed letter, reiterating it was overwhelmingly supported by the Big Ten council of chancellors and presidents. Among the points Warren raised included transmission rates of COVID-19 still rising at an alarming rate, too many unknowns about long-term health effects of the virus, including cardiomyopathy, concerns about contact tracing, inadequate testing supply and concerns about the testing supply chain at some institutions.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported parents of Wisconsin football players were briefed about a revised Big Ten schedule starting in early January. Under the plan, games would be played at domed stadiums throughout the Big Ten's geographic footprint, including Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ford Field in Detroit and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, and The Dome of America’s Center in St. Louis have been floated as other potential sites.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith hinted at the possibility of a winter season in a statement he released Wednesday.
“While a decision has been made by the presidents of the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall season, we view this as a temporary delay, and (Ohio State president) Dr. (Kristina) Johnson has directed us to prepare for the possibility of bringing at least some of our fall sports back to practice and competition by the end of the year,” Smith said. “We are actively planning for the winter and spring seasons for all sports, including the return of football.”
