ANDERSON — While attention on football safety, concussions in particular, has dominated the national scene for well over a decade, the desire to ensure safety at the high school level is also a high priority among area high schools.
To that end, athletic directors in the area look for the highest quality equipment from suppliers, most notably Riddell and Schutt, and use helmets that receive a 4A or 5A rating on the Virginia Tech scale.
Helmets are sent yearly to be refurbished. The padding and facemasks are updated, and the shells are checked to make sure they meet all regulations.
“We get (helmets) reconditioned every year,” Lapel athletic director Bill Chase said. “Some of them will be eliminated through that process, and we try to buy at least 10 every year that we can, just to keep the pool updated.”
Anderson AD Steven Schindler said the supplier will give each helmet a complete overhaul after the season ends.
“When they go in to be reconditioned, the helmets are basically taken apart. They make sure there’s no damage, they clean them up and send them back to us,” he said. “If it’s something that requires painting, they will do that also.”
Schindler said helmets, no matter their condition, are only good for a limited amount of time.
“Football helmets, anymore, no matter whether you use them or you don’t, only have a 10-year shelf life,” he said. “I could buy a helmet and not one kid wear it in a 10-year period, and it will get thrown out because it will be rejected after that 10-year period.”
Both Chase and Schindler said all players receive the same helmet shells. They are not designed to be specific to any one position. The biggest difference may come in the style of facemask attached to the helmet.
“We don’t have a lot of position-specific people,” Chase said. “We just get the best helmets. Every kid deserves the best helmet available.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.