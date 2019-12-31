JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before the season began, Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said throwing to the tight end was going to be an important part of IU’s offense in 2019.
DeBoer will leave the Hoosiers to take over as head coach at Fresno State full time after calling the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday against Tennessee at TIAA Bank Field (7 p.m., ESPN). But for one more game under DeBoer, Indiana sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot will be ready and eager when his number is called.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Hendershot has enjoyed a breakout sophomore season with 46 catches for 555 yards and four TDs in 2019. He’s 9 yards shy of the IU record for receiving yards in a season for a tight end, set by Bob Stephenson, who had 49 catches for 564 yards in 1979.
“(Coach DeBoer) has put me in great positions, and I feel like I’ve fulfilled it,” Hendershot said. “But now I want to do the next step where I do more than what’s expected for next year. But that’s for time to come, and I hope we finish the last game right.”
Hendershot, a former Tri-West standout from North Salem, said while he’s sad to see DeBoer leave, he’s looking forward to one last game with him calling the plays.
“He’s going to let it all out there, and I think we’re going to have a fun time,” Hendershot said. “I think it’s going to be a special day.”
HOT TICKET
It appears Thursday’s game between Indiana and Tennessee will be well-attended, though the balance between the fan bases remains to be seen.
According to a Gator Bowl official, close to 60,000 tickets had been sold as of Wednesday morning. TIAA Bank Field seats 67,000.
Indiana athletic director Fred Glass said the school is close to selling out its allotment of 8,000 tickets.
“We have a few tickets left,” Glass said. “I’ve heard them talking about (the game) being sold out. I haven’t heard that firsthand, but I think it will be a huge crowd, lots of tickets being sold in the secondary markets. There will be a lot of Hoosiers here. Obviously, the Vols will turn out, so I think it will be a big-time atmosphere.”
STEPANIAK, SCOTT QUESTIONABLE
Indiana added a player to its injury list when starting right guard Simon Stepaniak suffered an injury during bowl practices. Stepaniak is questionable for the bowl game, along with starting running back Stevie Scott III.
“We’ve just got to figure some things out with them and see if they will be able to go or not,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “Still don’t know yet on Stevie and Simon but if they can go, they are going to go but if not, we’re always going to do what’s best for our guys.”
Freshman left tackle Matt Bedford has been practicing and appears ready to go after sitting out the Purdue game.
DAY AT THE BEACH
While IU has 25 players from Florida, more than any other school in the Big Ten, there are still some landlocked players on the roster who were making their first trip to the Sunshine State. Among them is sophomore defensive tackle Demarcus Elliott, a Kansas native.
Elliott said he’s enjoyed his time in the sun and the sand.
“I’ve never seen no beach or no palm trees,” Elliott said. “I’ve never touched the beach sand before, so I’ve got to come back for sure.”
HEWITT PROGRESSING
Allen said redshirt freshman receiver Jacolby Hewitt, who suffered a torn ACL last June, is progressing well in his rehabilitation from surgery. The 6-1, 205-pound Cordova, Tenn., native — one of six players from Tennessee on IU’s roster — made the trip to the Gator Bowl with the team.
Hewitt was a scout team player of the week once in 2018 while redshirting that season, but Allen has high hopes for his recovery and ability to impact the offense in future seasons.
“He looks great,” Allen said. “He’s out here every day working hard, and he’s getting close to 100 percent. I expect him to be full speed for spring football. He’s a guy you kind of forget about. You don’t talk about him, but he’s an important part of this program, a very good athlete. And he’ll be back and ready to roll.”
