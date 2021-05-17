Anderson University baseball standout Kasey Henderson garnered his second Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week selection of the season Monday.
Henderson tossed a two-hit shutout as fifth-seeded Anderson (22-17) locked up an 8-0 victory against sixth-seeded Hanover (20-20) in Game 1 of last weekend's HCAC tournament opening series at Don Brandon Field. The senior left-handed pitcher from Muncie struck out five batters, issued two walks and allowed two hits in nine scoreless innings.
Anderson has been reseeded to No. 4 for the double-elimination round of the HCAC tournament. The Ravens battle Bluffton (18-22) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Lexington, Kentucky, at the University of Kentucky's Proud Park. Bluffton, originally a No. 8 seed, has been reseeded to No. 5 for the double-elimination round.
