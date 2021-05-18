ANDERSON — Anderson University baseball standout Kasey Henderson was selected to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week, which was announced Tuesday.
Henderson fired a two-hit shutout as fifth-seeded Anderson (22-17) put together an 8-0 victory against sixth-seeded Hanover (20-20) in Game 1 of last weekend’s Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament opening series at Don Brandon Field. The senior left-handed pitcher from Muncie struck out five batters, yielded two walks and gave up two hits in nine scoreless innings. Henderson was perfect through three innings and held a no-hitter through 6 1/3 innings.
Anderson has been reseeded to a No. 4 seed for the double-elimination round of the HCAC tournament. The Ravens battle Bluffton (18-22) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Lexington, Kentucky, at the University of Kentucky’s Proud Park. Bluffton, originally an No. 8 seed, has been reseeded to No. 5 for the double-elimination round of the conference tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.