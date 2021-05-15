ANDERSON -- Anderson University baseball senior Kasey Henderson tossed a two-hit shutout as the fifth-seeded Ravens took an 8-0 victory against sixth-seeded Hanover in Game 1 of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament opening series at Don Brandon Field on Friday.
"This was a great team performance all the way around and a tremendous game by Kasey on the mound," AU coach Mathew Bair said. "Now it's time to refocus and prepare for a battle (on Saturday)."
Henderson (6-1) struck out five batters, issued two walks and allowed zero runs on two hits in nine innings. Both of the hits Henderson gave up were singles.
Daleville's T.J. Price connected on an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to put Anderson (21-17) on the board.
During the second, Branton Sanders was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in a run. Justin Reed drove in two runs on a sacrifice fly as the deep flyball to center scored both Jason Hall-Manley and Bennie Day. The Ravens led 4-0 after two innings.
Jonathan Willoughby singled in a run during the third.
Reed smacked an RBI double in the fourth to extend Anderson's lead to 6-0.
During the fifth, Hall-Manley blasted a two-run home run.
Reed went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Price finished 3-for-4. Hall-Manley went 2-for-4 with a two-run jack. Sanders finished 2-for-4 with a triple. Grahm Reedy and Willoughby rounded out Anderson's 11 hits with singles.
Singles from Andrew Littlefield and Alex Christie account for Hanover's two hits.
Eli Copner (5-4) suffered the loss. He fanned five batters, yielded three walks and surrendered eight runs (four earned) on 11 hits in eight innings.
The teams will close out the best-of-three series Saturday. Game 2 is set to begin at noon. If Game 3 is necessary, it will immediately follow.
